King Charles to meet refugee communities in Aberdeen on Monday

King Charles will visit Aberdeen on Monday to meet refugee families who have settled in the city.

He will hear stories from those who have travelled to the north-east from Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan about the challenges they have faced.

During a reception at the Town House, the King will also learn more about how families and individuals have been supported through government schemes in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has worked to support arrivals by providing accommodation and essential items, specifically for Afghan nationals evacuated from Kabul and Ukrainians forced out of their homes following the Russian invasion.

The King will be greeted by the Lord Provost David Cameron on Monday and meet with key workers who have supported the refugee community in the city.

This will include, a Ukrainian woman who moved to Aberdeen through a resettlement programme and now works full-time assisting the council with the project.

Continuing to support refugee communities

The King has carried out a number of engagements with refugee communities in the past, including meeting families supported by the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) in Jordan in November.

This year, he visited St Luke’s Church in Earl’s Court in March to learn more about Holy Trinity Brompton’s work to support refugees and asylum seekers, and the Romexpo Donation Centre in Romania.

Before his Aberdeen visit ends, the King will enjoy a musical performance from Dyce Primary School pupils and Robert Gordon University students, conducted by Professor Paul Mealor.

The choir will also be joined by Afghan, Syrian and Ukrainian singers for the performance.

The Town House visit will mark the King’s second engagement in the north-east in the space of a week.

On Tuesday, he and the Queen Consort travelled to Ballater to thank Aberdeenshire communities for their kindness and support following the Queen’s death.

They met some of the 550 people who played a vital part in organising the Queen’s final journey through the north-east.

Road closures on Monday

The following roads will be closed to all traffic between 10am and 3pm:

Union Street – between Market Street and Broad Street

King Street – between East and North Street and Castle Terrace

Market Street – between Hadden Street and Union Street

Broad Street – between Queen Street and Union Street