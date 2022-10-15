A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 has fully reopened after a lorry crashed near Insch.

Emergency services were called to the Inverness to Aberdeen road at around 7am following reports of the incident.

Traffic built up in the area between Huntly and Inverurie and police closed the road while recovery was arranged.

All lanes are now open and traffic flow is returning to normal.

A police spokesman said: “Around 7am on Saturday, October 15, police were called to the A96 near Insch, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a lorry.”

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

CLEAR❗⌚ 10:20#A96 South of Huntly Road now OPEN following a previous RTC All lanes running✅@NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/EZj2qOBkjF — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 15, 2022