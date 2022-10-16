IN FULL: Trains and buses cancelled in Aberdeen and Inverness today due to staff shortages

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Trains and buses to Aberdeen and Inverness and across the north-east and the Highlands have been cancelled today due to staff shortages.

RMT members at ScotRail are currently refusing overtime as part of a dispute with the operator after rejecting a 5% pay offer.

More than 2,000 members of staff across the country, including ticket examiners, conductors, station staff and CCTV operators, are currently declining to work extra shifts.

ScotRail has warned the action could lead to late-notice cancellations and has encouraged travellers to check journeys in advance.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach has cancelled five X7 services from Aberdeen to Arbroath today.

Commuters have told the Press & Journal the route has been hit with repeated disruption since a new timetable was rolled out earlier this month.

Trains are also remain suspended between Nairn and Inverness until October 23 due to works on the new Inverness Airport station, which is due to open in December. Buses are operating instead.

ScotRail services cancelled today

5.04pm: Aberdeen to Edinburgh

7.04pm: Aberdeen to Edinburgh

9pm: Edinburgh to Aberdeen

9.28pm: Aberdeen to Inverurie

10.26pm: Aberdeen to Perth

ScotRail services cut short

11.45am: Glasgow to Aberdeen, will now terminate at Perth

3.22pm: Inverness to Edinburgh, will now terminate at Stirling

4.26pm: Inverness to Glasgow, will now terminate at Perth

5.05pm: Edinburgh to Aberdeen, will now terminate at Dundee

6.52pm: Inverness to Edinburgh, will now terminate at Perth

Stagecoach X7 services cancelled

#BBirdServiceUpdate Stagecoach East Scotland are unable to run the following X7 services from Aberdeen to Arbroath today. The 09:05, 10:05, 13:05 15:05 and the 18:20 departures will not run. On behalf of Stagecoach East Scotland we apologies for any inconvenience caused. pic.twitter.com/KaCmbPfZds — Stagecoach Bluebird (@StagecoachBBird) October 16, 2022