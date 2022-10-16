IN FULL: Trains and buses cancelled in Aberdeen and Inverness today due to staff shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN FULL: Trains and buses cancelled in Aberdeen and Inverness today due to staff shortages

David Mackay By David Mackay
October 16, 2022, 12:09 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 12:10 pm
Train services to Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled today. Photo: Kami Thom
Train services to Aberdeen and Inverness have been cancelled today. Photo: Kami Thom

Trains and buses to Aberdeen and Inverness and across the north-east and the Highlands have been cancelled today due to staff shortages.

RMT members at ScotRail are currently refusing overtime as part of a dispute with the operator after rejecting a 5% pay offer.

More than 2,000 members of staff across the country, including ticket examiners, conductors, station staff and CCTV operators, are currently declining to work extra shifts.

ScotRail has warned the action could lead to late-notice cancellations and has encouraged travellers to check journeys in advance.

Meanwhile, Stagecoach has cancelled five X7 services from Aberdeen to Arbroath today.

Commuters have told the Press & Journal the route has been hit with repeated disruption since a new timetable was rolled out earlier this month.

Trains are also remain suspended between Nairn and Inverness until October 23 due to works on the new Inverness Airport station, which is due to open in December. Buses are operating instead.

ScotRail services cancelled today

  • 5.04pm: Aberdeen to Edinburgh
  • 7.04pm: Aberdeen to Edinburgh
  • 9pm: Edinburgh to Aberdeen
  • 9.28pm: Aberdeen to Inverurie
  • 10.26pm: Aberdeen to Perth

ScotRail services cut short

  • 11.45am: Glasgow to Aberdeen, will now terminate at Perth
  • 3.22pm: Inverness to Edinburgh, will now terminate at Stirling
  • 4.26pm: Inverness to Glasgow, will now terminate at Perth
  • 5.05pm: Edinburgh to Aberdeen, will now terminate at Dundee
  • 6.52pm: Inverness to Edinburgh, will now terminate at Perth

Stagecoach X7 services cancelled

Editor's Picks

Most Commented