Woman, 82, dies following crash on A965 in Orkney

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An 82-year-old woman has died and two other people have been taken to hospital after a two-car crash in Orkney.

Officers received reports of the incident on the A965 between Kirkwall and Finstown just after 6.30pm on Saturday.

The accident involved a red Land Rover Discovery and a black VW Golf.

An 82-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the Discovery, was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall with serious injuries. She was later transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where she died on Sunday.

The driver of the Discovery, a 79-year-old man, was taken to Balfour Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Golf, a 26-year-old man, was also treated for minor injuries at the Balfour Hospital.

The stretch of the Kirkwall to Stromness road was closed overnight while collision investigation work was carried out. It reopened around 3.30pm on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for information following the crash, and are asking anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Road policing sergeant David Miller said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances relating to the crash.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information that could help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“In particular if you have a dashcam then please contact officers.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2705 of Saturday October 15.