Chalmers Hospital reopens – but there are fears ‘only a few’ staff will be on at one time

A north-east hospital has reopened its doors for the first time in almost two years – but there are fears it will have just “a few” trained staff working at a time.

The minor injuries unit (MIU) at Chalmers Hospital, Banff, was shut at the onset of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 with staff transferred to other frontline roles.

Before then, NHS figures show it treated around 300 patients a month.

But while it is now “fully operational” and available by calling 111, there are concerns this does not mean it will be fully staffed.

‘Vacancies will not be advertised’

Ward councillor Glen Reynolds says constituents are worried the demand for the MIU will quickly outstrip its capabilities.

He said: “While the use of the 111 number by the public is beneficial in light of the current pandemic concerns and limiting contact where possible, the demand for the service clearly has to be matched by resourcing the unit and staff at Chalmers.

“And I believe this is not happening.”

Mr Reynolds said there may only be “a few trained staff” who will spend their shift carrying out other tasks, as many have been moved on elsewhere.

“I am also informed that as each person moves on, the vacancies will not be advertised,” he added.

“This raises the question posed to me by concerned individuals as to whether the unit is indeed fully operational.”

Calls through 111 triaged and redirected

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership said the MIU at Chalmers Hospital is following a “more sustainable” model of care.

It means calls to 111 will be triaged, with patients directed to the best option, which could the unit at Banff, a pharmacy or optician, or one of the other minor injury units in the likes of Huntly, Fraserburgh or Peterhead.

He added: “As with any post, we review and look to replace the most appropriate level of staff…

“As we’ve seen a turnover of staff, this will take time to recruit and educate [them].

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Chalmers to develop the services there, giving the best outcomes for patients in the area.”

The spokesman confirmed that agency staff currently aren’t needed as help is available at other MIUs open around the clock, and there has been no increase in demand which would warrant it.

