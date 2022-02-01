Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chalmers Hospital reopens – but there are fears ‘only a few’ staff will be on at one time

By Ana Da Silva
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm
Chalmers hospital reopens
The minor injuries unit (MIU) at Chalmers Hospital, Banff, was closed in March 2020 with staff transferred to other frontline roles. Picture by Jason Hedges.

A north-east hospital has reopened its doors for the first time in almost two years – but there are fears it will have just “a few” trained staff working at a time.

The minor injuries unit (MIU) at Chalmers Hospital, Banff, was shut at the onset of the Covid pandemic in March 2020 with staff transferred to other frontline roles.

Before then, NHS figures show it treated around 300 patients a month.

But while it is now “fully operational” and available by calling 111, there are concerns this does not mean it will be fully staffed.

‘Vacancies will not be advertised’

Ward councillor Glen Reynolds says constituents are worried the demand for the MIU will quickly outstrip its capabilities.

He said: “While the use of the 111 number by the public is beneficial in light of the current pandemic concerns and limiting contact where possible, the demand for the service clearly has to be matched by resourcing the unit and staff at Chalmers.

“And I believe this is not happening.”

Chalmers Hospital reopens
Chalmers Hospital is reopening its minor injuries unit.

Mr Reynolds said there may only be “a few trained staff” who will spend their shift carrying out other tasks, as many have been moved on elsewhere.

“I am also informed that as each person moves on, the vacancies will not be advertised,” he added.

“This raises the question posed to me by concerned individuals as to whether the unit is indeed fully operational.”

Calls through 111 triaged and redirected

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire’s Health and Social Care Partnership said the MIU at Chalmers Hospital is following a “more sustainable” model of care.

It means calls to 111 will be triaged, with patients directed to the best option, which could the unit at Banff, a pharmacy or optician, or one of the other minor injury units in the likes of Huntly, Fraserburgh or Peterhead.

He added: “As with any post, we review and look to replace the most appropriate level of staff…

“As we’ve seen a turnover of staff, this will take time to recruit and educate [them].

“We are looking forward to working with the team at Chalmers to develop the services there, giving the best outcomes for patients in the area.”

The spokesman confirmed that agency staff currently aren’t needed as help is available at other MIUs open around the clock, and there has been no increase in demand which would warrant it.

