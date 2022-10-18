Two men charged after police find drugs stash at Allenvale Cemetery in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men are due in court after a stash of drugs was recovered from Allenvale Cemetery in Aberdeen.

Police carried out an intelligence-led operation with support from the dog branch at the cemetery south of the city centre where class-A drugs were found.

The drugs, reported to be heroin and crack cocaine, had an approximate street value of £8,000.

Two men, aged 18 and 22, were arrested and charged following the find and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, October 18.

DC Kevin Lynch said: “This operation demonstrates our continued commitment to rid our communities of drugs.

“We know the harm and misery they bring to families and we will do everything we can to ensure they are not making it onto our streets.

“With the continued co-operation and support from the public, we will achieve our aim.”