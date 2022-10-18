Culloden Run: Charity event cancelled as organisers blame cost of living crisis for lack of entries

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A charity has pulled the plug on a fundraising run around Culloden Battlefield.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) was hoping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Culloden Run on October 23.

But this Sunday’s event will now not go ahead, due to a lack of entries.

The number of people who entered the 2022 race was not enough to make the race a viable charity event.

CHSS believes the recent cost of living crisis is to blame.

Charity apologises to runners

A spokesman for CHSS said: “We are sorry. Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis and rising costs are having an impact on our fundraising.

“We have, therefore, had to take the really difficult decision to cancel the event.

“We are so sorry to all our participants, supporters and everyone who makes this event what it is every year.”

The run did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of coronavirus restrictions.

The first race took place in 2012. It was held every year until the pandemic struck.

Disappointment greeted the news on CHSS’s Facebook page.

Jill MacDougall wrote: “Big blow for fundraising and all participants, supporters and sponsors.

“It’s difficult to imagine folk being as enthusiastic to take part in another event organised by CHS Scotland after this.”

Karen Swinden added: “It will be a lot of fundraising lost as we will need to return sponsor money now.

“This was going to be my comeback after suffering a heart attack last year. It’s such a shame.”

Will the Culloden Run return in 2023?

CHSS is encouraging those who raised money for the event to speak to them so they can transfer it to another race.

A spokesman for the charity replied: “We’re really gutted that we’ve had to cancel.

“We’ve seen a big fall in entries for this race so it was impossible for it to turn a profit.

“With running events like this, there are lots of costs involved to make the event happen.

“We tried everything we could to make the event work and left it as long as we could to see if entries would pick up.”

The event’s main race is a 17.46km run – the unusual distance is to mark the year of the Battle of Culloden.

A 10km run is also held alongside it.

A total of 161 runners signed up for the 17.46km in 2019, and 181 runners signed up for the 10km.

That compared with 231 17.46km and 276 10km runners in 2012. It is not yet known if the race will return in 2023.

Organisers of this year’s event have been asked to comment.