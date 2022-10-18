Culloden Run: Charity event cancelled as organisers blame cost of living crisis for lack of entries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Culloden Run: Charity event cancelled as organisers blame cost of living crisis for lack of entries

By Stuart Findlay
October 18, 2022, 12:37 pm Updated: October 18, 2022, 1:14 pm
The Culloden Run has been a big success in previous years. Image: Alan Cruickshank
The Culloden Run has been a big success in previous years. Image: Alan Cruickshank

A charity has pulled the plug on a fundraising run around Culloden Battlefield.

Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) was hoping to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Culloden Run on October 23.

But this Sunday’s event will now not go ahead, due to a lack of entries.

The number of people who entered the 2022 race was not enough to make the race a viable charity event.

CHSS believes the recent cost of living crisis is to blame.

Charity apologises to runners

A spokesman for CHSS said: “We are sorry. Unfortunately, the cost of living crisis and rising costs are having an impact on our fundraising.

“We have, therefore, had to take the really difficult decision to cancel the event.

“We are so sorry to all our participants, supporters and everyone who makes this event what it is every year.”

The run did not take place in 2020 or 2021 because of coronavirus restrictions.

The first race took place in 2012. It was held every year until the pandemic struck.

The entrance to the Culloden Battlefield visitor centre. Image: National Trust/Gary Anthony

Disappointment greeted the news on CHSS’s Facebook page.

Jill MacDougall wrote: “Big blow for fundraising and all participants, supporters and sponsors.

“It’s difficult to imagine folk being as enthusiastic to take part in another event organised by CHS Scotland after this.”

Karen Swinden added: “It will be a lot of fundraising lost as we will need to return sponsor money now.

“This was going to be my comeback after suffering a heart attack last year. It’s such a shame.”

Will the Culloden Run return in 2023?

CHSS is encouraging those who raised money for the event to speak to them so they can transfer it to another race.

A spokesman for the charity replied: “We’re really gutted that we’ve had to cancel.

“We’ve seen a big fall in entries for this race so it was impossible for it to turn a profit.

“With running events like this, there are lots of costs involved to make the event happen.

The memorial cairn at Culloden Battlefield. Image: Sandy McCook

“We tried everything we could to make the event work and left it as long as we could to see if entries would pick up.”

The event’s main race is a 17.46km run – the unusual distance is to mark the year of the Battle of Culloden.

A 10km run is also held alongside it.

A total of 161 runners signed up for the 17.46km in 2019, and 181 runners signed up for the 10km.

That compared with 231 17.46km and 276 10km runners in 2012. It is not yet known if the race will return in 2023.

Organisers of this year’s event have been asked to comment.

