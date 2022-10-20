In Pictures: Our favourites from The Royal National Mod so far

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Royal National Mod has been in full swing for a week now, so we have pulled together a gallery of some of our favourite photos so far.

Already fans have enjoyed a stunning showcase of musical performances, storytelling and poetry to celebrate the Gaelic culture and language.

Today – the seventh day of competitions – includes the long-awaited return of the choir competitions, which were last held at the Glasgow Mod in 2019.

Gaelic choirs, both rural and accompanied, from across the country will compete for a number of prizes throughout the day.

The day will draw to a close with the Traditional Gold Medal solo singing finals at Perth Concert Hall.

Our gallery