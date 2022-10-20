In Pictures: Our favourites from The Royal National Mod so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

In Pictures: Our favourites from The Royal National Mod so far

By Michelle Henderson
October 20, 2022, 11:42 am Updated: October 20, 2022, 12:12 pm
Craig Sutherland, winner of the Premier Grade pibroch piping competition, with the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T Macrae Cup which he won for the Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel. Picture: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The Royal National Mod has been in full swing for a week now, so we have pulled together a gallery of some of our favourite photos so far.

Already fans have enjoyed a stunning showcase of musical performances, storytelling and poetry to celebrate the Gaelic culture and language.

Today – the seventh day of competitions – includes the long-awaited return of the choir competitions, which were last held at the Glasgow Mod in 2019.

Gaelic choirs, both rural and accompanied, from across the country will compete for a number of prizes throughout the day.

The day will draw to a close with the Traditional Gold Medal solo singing finals at Perth Concert Hall.

Our gallery

Gaelic Ambassador of the Year, John Urquhart from Skye. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Allan Campbell, president of An Comunn Gaidhealach, lead the torchlight procession on Friday to mark the launch of the 2022 Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Gaels marched along the streets of Perth on Friday as they took part in the traditional torchlight procession. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The torchlight procession ended outside Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye (right) with fellow islander Callum Alisdair Munro at the piping competitions in the North Inch Community Campus. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Gregor Grierson of Dumfries with the W.G.G.Wilson trophy for Pibroch in the 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich for Strathspey and Reel and March respectively. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire, reflected in the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich for the March and the Lightning Electrical Cup for the Strathspey and Reel competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Craig Sutherland of Crieff, winner of the Premier Grade Pibroch, the James R Johnston Memorial Trophy and the John T MacRae Cup for Premier Grade March Strathspey and Reel which were held in Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Alistair Adamson of Forth Primary, winner of the Smith MEarns Trophy and the Daniel G R Burt Trophy Memorial Trophy in the under 13 accordion competitions held in the AK Bell Library, Perth. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Alistair Adamson (centre) with Emily Gold of Carnwath who was second and Finlay Montgomery of the Nicolson Institute. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category competed for in the Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis competed in the poetry competition for age 11 to 12-year-olds. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Hannah Greig of Salen, Mull with the Cowal Trophy for poetry recitation in the P6-7 category in the Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Isla McKechnie of the Lochaline Choir with the Ronald MacEachan Cup after winning the Learner girls age 11 to 12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Calum Michael Morrison with his gold badge in the P7 Fluent singing category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Aggie Renton of Mull, a Gold Badge winner in the Fluent Girls singing category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Carys Rodgers of the Locahaber Gaelic Primary School with the Maybury Gardens Cup for solo singing in the P6 girls category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Kara MacIntyre of Lochaline, Mull, winner of the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy in the Learner 6-7 category in the Perth Theatre. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Aibhlin Mairi- McGregor of Back, Lewis, winner of the Nancy Craik Memorial Trophy for Fluent girls singing in the P5 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Sophie Stiubhart of Conon Bridge and a pupil of Dingwall Academy with her two gold badges for singing in the fluent girls competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The James C.MacPhee Memorial Medal held in the Perth Theatre on Monday night. Winner in the boys competition, Declan Cumming of Oban. Image: DC Thomson
Leyla Orr-MacIntyre of Lochaline, winner of the James C.MacPhee Memorial Medal. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Declan Cumming of Oban with Leyla Orr-MacIntyre, winners of the James C.MacPhee Memorial Medal in the boys and girls events. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The Falkirk Junior Gaelic Choir with conductor Mary Maclean and their winning haul of trophies from the morning competitions in the Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
The Sir E.Scott School, Tarbert Harris senior choir with their haul of trophies from their competitions on Tuesday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Laura Robertson of Fort William winner of the Highland Society of London Trophy, the Meryl Mae Stewart Memorial Trophy and the Turriff Trophy for singing in the 16-18 age category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Magnus Montgomery of Back, Lewis with the Alasdair Macinnes Memorial Cup for storytelling in the 5-8 age category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay originally from Lewis but now living in Edinburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Winner of the Gaelic Learner of the Year Sheena Amos . Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Winner of the Kilt Pin, Finlay MacLeay Morrison of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Winner of the Pendant, Maeve Dhomhnallach of Glasgow with the boys winner of the Kilt Pin, Finlay MacLeay Morrison also of Glasgow. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Ellie-Celt Johnson of the Sir E Scott School, Tarbert, Harris with the Iain Morrison Memorial Trophy and the Neil MacLaine Cameron Memorial Trophy for singing in the girls fluent 16-18 age group. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Fionnlagh Macmhaoilein of Inverness with the Tom and Rae Mitchell Memorial Prize for Traditional Singing Boys under 13. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
