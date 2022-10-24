Fraserburgh charity sets up warm bank to help locals this winter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fraserburgh charity is opening up a warm bank to help people stay safe – and cosy – this winter.

Paul Greenall, who runs the charity Y Suffer in Silence Emotional Listening Service, came up with the idea as energy prices continue to rise amid the cost of living crisis.

Several warm banks are opening up across the north and north-east, with councils, groups and individuals keen to ensure their communities do not freeze amid fears of soaring bills.

Mr Greenall’s charity operates out of Old Thomas Walker Hospital in the town’s Charlotte Street, and he realised it would be an ideal spot for people to gather to keep warm this winter.

“It’s going to get you out of that cold place”

He said: “We’ve got a great place, we’ve got a great opportunity in a centre where we can open it up maybe two or three times a week at separate different times.

“It will be a warm place for people to sit down and get warm and it’s going to get you out of that cold place.”

Y Suffer in Silence is a person-centred emotional listening support group and counselling service, and the team know that mental health is being affected by the cost of living crisis, with Mr Greenall expecting it to only get worse.

He said that people struggling for access to basics, such as food and warmth, will see mental health issues “go right through the door”.

However, there is hope, especially with more warm banks opening in the north-east, including one at Aboyne Library next month, as well as councils looking at introducing them as well.

‘We need to get as many as we can’

Mr Greenall said it was great to hear more warm banks are opening up.

“I think it’s great to hear this, the more places the better within the next three or four months,” he said. “It’s not just one person that’s going to be doing it, we need to get as many [warm banks] as we can.

“We’ll just come on to that cog in the wheel and be another part of the sport with other people.”

