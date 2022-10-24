Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in Crathes Castle paintings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in Crathes Castle paintings

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
October 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Streets at Banchory’s new eco village are to be named after muses featured in painted ceilings at nearby Crathes Castle.

Names were needed for streets at the Woodend development on the outskirts of the town.

Developers will now use the titles Clio Mews, Thalia Mews and Calliope Mews from paintings on the ceiling of the 16th Century castle’s Muses Room.

And it was approved despite some concerns locals do not know enough about classical mythology to get the references…

Three streets at Banchory's new eco village are to be named after muses in paintings at Crathes Castle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Three streets at Banchory’s new eco village are to be named after muses in paintings at Crathes Castle. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Who are the muses at Crathes Castle?

The muses are the daughters of Zeus, from classical mythology, and are said to preside over the arts and sciences.

While there are nine muses in total just three were chosen for the new street names – but who are they?

Clio is the muse of history. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Clio is the muse of history. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Clio

Clio is the muse of history and is often shown with an open scroll or a set of books.

But in the painting at Crathes she is shown with an open book which reads ‘Here is Clio, first of nine muses’.

She is sometimes referred to as ‘the Proclaimer’, significantly predating her singing Scottish namesakes.

Thalia is the muse of comedy. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Thalia is the muse of comedy. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Thalia

Thalia is the muse of comedy and poetry.

She is traditionally pictured with a comic mask but at Crathes she is shown playing a fiddle.

Many statues of Thalia have her holding a bugle and a trumpet, while others feature a shepherd’s staff or a wreath of ivy.

In theatre, the act of pulling someone off the stage with a hook is a reference to Thalia’s crook.

Calliope is the muse of epic poetry. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Calliope

Finally Calliope is the muse of epic poetry and rhetoric.

She is traditionally shown with either a writing tablet, scroll or harp.

At Crathes she is seen holding a harp.

According to mythology she was the wisest of the nine muses.

Community council says ‘it’s all Greek to me’

The proposed monikers were sent to Drumoak and Durris Community Council and Marr councillors for their views.

But members of the community council didn’t support them and put forward their own suggestions instead.

They believed that the names “weren’t appropriate” as anyone not familiar with the area wouldn’t know who the names referred to.

Members asked for Coyburn, Bennieburn, Denwood and Carleith to be used in a nod to features in the surrounding area.

But they were told Coyburn and Bennieburn were “not suitable” as other streets nearby already use them.

The 16th Century ceilings of Crathes Castle are recognised as some of the finest surviving in Scotland. Pictured above is the Green Lady’s Room. Image: Leys Estate Group

Banchory street names unanimously backed by councillors

Members of Aberdeenshire Council’s Marr area committee recently approved the names.

Councillor Ann Ross argued that the names were appropriate as the development lies on the border of Crathes.

The committee unanimously agreed with her, and the National Trust has since expressed its “excitement”…

An artist impression of the new Banchory eco village. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
An artist impression of the new Banchory eco village. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Names will introduce new families to ‘rich heritage of the area’

The historic castle was owned by the Burnett family for more than 350 years before it was handed over to the National Trust for Scotland in 1951.

The National Trust said the new street names were “very exciting” and thanked the developers and councillors for making the decision.

A spokesperson for the conservation charity said: “This considerate naming will help introduce new families to the rich heritage of the area and reflects the national importance of the cherished Crathes ceilings.”

Are you a fan of the names selected? Let us know in our comments section

The Banchory eco village is located on the outskirts of the town. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
The Banchory eco village is located on the outskirts of the town. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

New Banchory eco village to combat climate change

Plans for the eco village were approved by the Marr area committee last November.

A total of 32 homes, a mix of two to five-bedroom properties, will be built on a site off Harestone Road.

The self-sufficient neighbourhood will be located near the Woodend Barn and Tesco superstore.

Every home will be fitted with an air source heat pump for hot water and heating while solar thermal panels will be installed to provide energy.

Duncan’s of Banchory: Plans to turn former furniture store into new shops and flats

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
Michael and Anne Tunstall.
Anne Tunstall of Newtonhill was a councillor on three local authorities
Red Note Ensemble. Image: Julie-Howden.
Sound Festival to open with Jules Verne-inspired composition Aber-Din
CR0039042 The first judging session for the competition to find an official flag for Aberdeenshire was held at Finzean Hall, with Craig Munro of the Press and Journal. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 20-10-2022`
WATCH: Aberdeenshire flag competition judges pick designs from 'record-breaking' number of entries
Halloween sweet treats from Sweet Toots Cakery
The 10 Halloween sweet treats you need to try in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Picture shows; Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. n/A. Supplied by Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Mark Webb Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022 Date; Unknown
Civil engineer who repeatedly bit face of girlfriend is a 'serious risk to any…
Pictured is manager Paul Greenall in the "warm bank" kitchen area of Fraserburgh charity Y Suffer In Silence Emotional Listening Service, The Old Thomas Walker Hospital, Fraserburgh. Picture by Darrell Benns Pictured on 21/10/2022 CR0039047
Fraserburgh charity sets up warm bank to help locals this winter

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
7
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
8
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
Childhood, busses and energy prices
Readers' letters: Let children enjoy childhood, unreliable city centre buses and energy prices
Clydesdales P&J Live
Clydesdales from across the globe hoof it to P&J Live for World Clydesdale Show
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Simec Atlantis Energy has announced that its Scottish built tidal turbine and generation equipment has been successfully installed in the Goto Island chain in Japan. The tidal turbine clocked its first 10MWh of generation within the first ten days of operation and is now producing clean electricity in Japan Picture shows; Simec Atlantis Energy tidal turbine on site in Japan. Japan. Supplied by Gallium Ventures on behalf of Simec Atlantis Energy Date; Unknown; ecdfe539-7650-4870-b3d2-f3259b2e81db
Simec Atlantic Energy sells majority stake in its tidal engineering division

Editor's Picks

Most Commented