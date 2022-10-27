MP David Duguid performs his final duty at the Scottish office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP David Duguid performs his final duty at the Scottish office

By Michelle Henderson and Lauren Taylor
October 27, 2022, 9:51 pm Updated: October 27, 2022, 10:17 pm
Mr Duguid, the representative for Banff and Buchan, was a firm supporter of Liz Truss in her time as Prime minister.
Mr Duguid, the representative for Banff and Buchan, was a firm supporter of Liz Truss in her time as Prime minister.

North-east MP David Duguid has confirmed he is no longer a junior minister at the Scottish Office.

Mr Duguid, the representative for Banff and Buchan, was a firm supporter of Liz Truss in her time as Prime minister, and this evening issued a statement to say he had performed his final duty.

Government officials would not confirm that Mr Duguid had been removed from his position, but confirmed he was no longer in post.

In a statement released by the MP this evening, he thanked officials for their support.

He said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve in the UK Government again in the Scotland Office, and I would like to thank the officials there and my private office for all of their support.

“One of my final duties was to attend the NFU Scotland annual conference and I would like to assure attendees that issues raised will be passed on to relevant government departments for action.

“My main focus remains, as it always has, is supporting and representing the people and businesses of Banff and Buchan.”

MP Andrew Bowie of west Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has supported Rishi Sunak in his bid to be Prime Minister and has been tipped as the replacement.

