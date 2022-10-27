MP David Duguid performs his final duty at the Scottish office

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North-east MP David Duguid has confirmed he is no longer a junior minister at the Scottish Office.

Mr Duguid, the representative for Banff and Buchan, was a firm supporter of Liz Truss in her time as Prime minister, and this evening issued a statement to say he had performed his final duty.

Government officials would not confirm that Mr Duguid had been removed from his position, but confirmed he was no longer in post.

In a statement released by the MP this evening, he thanked officials for their support.

He said: “It has been an honour and privilege to serve in the UK Government again in the Scotland Office, and I would like to thank the officials there and my private office for all of their support.

“One of my final duties was to attend the NFU Scotland annual conference and I would like to assure attendees that issues raised will be passed on to relevant government departments for action.

“My main focus remains, as it always has, is supporting and representing the people and businesses of Banff and Buchan.”

MP Andrew Bowie of west Aberdeenshire and Kincardine has supported Rishi Sunak in his bid to be Prime Minister and has been tipped as the replacement.