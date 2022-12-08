From drug addicted prisoner to Aberdeen environmental activist – one man’s quest to ‘payback’ his youth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Despite his senior position in Aberdeen City Council’s environment team, Sinclair Laing is not your typical government worker.

His journey up the career ladder from temp to, eventually, climate and environment policy manager may not the most traditional.

During his youth, he battled drug addiction and spent time in prison.

But the 47-year-old believes his life is now “almost a form of payback” as he spends his spare time getting involved with environmental projects around the city.

For his efforts, the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden put him forward as a Unison Local Champion.

The project celebrates government workers who are “everyday heroes”.

Making a difference to Aberdeen’s environment

Mr Laing’s long history of environmental community work includes setting up a Friends of Sunnybank Park group to take over a defunct outdoor sports centre.

He also played a role in founding Aberdeen Community Energy which designed, built and operates the Donsie Hydro Archimedes screw project in Tillydrone.

As well as winning several awards, the project will infinitely generate energy for around 130 homes.

Mr Laing credits his upbringing for giving him the instinct to help others.

He said: “I was just brought up with certain values. Community values were especially bred into me.

“I think that’s why I am a public servant.”

Environmentally friendly childhood

Mr Laing was born in England, but the family lived in the Netherlands and France during his childhood.

He credits his love of the environment to his mother’s love of weird animals growing up, which included a household with frogs, lizards and birds.

The family eventually relocated to London, initially living in a homeless accommodation hostel but eventually finding council housing.

However, London would turn out to be the most difficult period in Mr Laing’s life.

‘It was the days of Trainspotting’

He struggled as a teen to come to terms with his sexuality, at a time when being gay was far more difficult than it is now

“I took too many drugs to avoid the truth”, he said.

“I felt trapped.

“It was the days of Trainspotting, and I got into bad crowds, with drugs, crime and prostitution”.

After being thrown out of the maternal home following arrests and court cases, he was eventually sent to prison for two weeks for aggravated burglary.

The nature of his crime meant that a prison sentence was likely. But Mr Laing credits his judge for being kind and giving him a chance.

Aberdeen University success

After getting out of prison, Mr Laing decided to leave London and with the support of his family managed to get his life back together and accept his sexuality.

Then, after studying an access course, he moved to Aberdeen aged 25 to study tropical environmental science.

He loved his time at university, organising societies and expeditions and was awarded the best-in-class prize in his final year.

After graduating he started working as a temp for Aberdeen City Council, and began climbing the ranks in its environment department.

Even after he was diagnosed HIV positive in 2013, he continued to get stuck in with his environmental and social volunteering.

He lived by the mantra of “owning the virus, not letting it own him.”

And went on to co-found Our Positive Voice – a forum for people living with and affected by HIV.

‘There is no single route through life’

Mr Laing said his life has helped him learn “there is no single or simple route through life”.

“And our choices don’t define us, they just help to shape us.”

His nomination as Unison local champion was not the first time his work has been recognised.

In 2017, he was nominated by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart as the constituency’s Local Hero.

It involved a trip to Edinburgh to see the first minister and the Queen.

But at the core of Mr Laing’s beliefs is his wish to see community-driven environmental progress.

He said: “I believe a good community connects with its environment and looks after it.

“I think they go hand in hand.”

“I believe in the power of humanity to take a lead in that role – that includes the power every single individual possess to change the world for the better.”

“I think we should apply ‘campsite rules’ and leave the place better than you found it.”