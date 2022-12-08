From drug addicted prisoner to Aberdeen environmental activist – one man’s quest to ‘payback’ his youth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

From drug addicted prisoner to Aberdeen environmental activist – one man’s quest to ‘payback’ his youth

By Cameron Roy
December 8, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 8, 2022, 6:58 am
Sinclair Laing was addicted to drugs and spent time in prison, but now is "payingback" his youth with environmental work. Image: Sinclair Laing.
Sinclair Laing was addicted to drugs and spent time in prison, but now is "payingback" his youth with environmental work. Image: Sinclair Laing.

Despite his senior position in Aberdeen City Council’s environment team, Sinclair Laing is not your typical government worker.

His journey up the career ladder from temp to, eventually, climate and environment policy manager may not the most traditional.

During his youth, he battled drug addiction and spent time in prison.

But the 47-year-old believes his life is now “almost a form of payback” as he spends his spare time getting involved with environmental projects around the city.

Sinclair Laing has been involved in several community projects over the year. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

For his efforts, the Tillydrone, Seaton and Old Aberdeen councillor Kairin van Sweeden put him forward as a Unison Local Champion.

The project celebrates government workers who are “everyday heroes”.

Making a difference to Aberdeen’s  environment

Mr Laing’s long history of environmental community work includes setting up a Friends of Sunnybank Park group to take over a defunct outdoor sports centre.

He also played a role in founding Aberdeen Community Energy which designed, built and operates the Donsie Hydro Archimedes screw project in Tillydrone.

As well as winning several awards, the project will infinitely generate energy for around 130 homes.

The Archimedes screw project in Tillydrone was built in 2016. Image: Sinclair Laing

Mr Laing credits his upbringing for giving him the instinct to help others.

He said: “I was just brought up with certain values. Community values were especially bred into me.

“I think that’s why I am a public servant.”

Environmentally friendly childhood

Mr Laing was born in England, but the family lived in the Netherlands and France during his childhood.

He credits his love of the environment to his mother’s love of weird animals growing up, which included a household with frogs, lizards and birds.

Sinclair Laing with his sister Tiffany outside their council house in 1981. Image: Sinclair Laing

The family eventually relocated to London, initially living in a homeless accommodation hostel but eventually finding council housing.

However, London would turn out to be the most difficult period in Mr Laing’s life.

‘It was the days of Trainspotting’

He struggled as a teen to come to terms with his sexuality, at a time when being gay was far more difficult than it is now

“I took too many drugs to avoid the truth”, he said.

“I felt trapped.

“It was the days of Trainspotting, and I got into bad crowds, with drugs, crime and prostitution”.

Sinclair Laing has a difficult set of years in London. Image: Sinclair Laing

After being thrown out of the maternal home following arrests and court cases, he was eventually sent to prison for two weeks for aggravated burglary.

The nature of his crime meant that a prison sentence was likely. But Mr Laing credits his judge for being kind and giving him a chance.

Aberdeen University success

After getting out of prison, Mr Laing decided to leave London and with the support of his family managed to get his life back together and accept his sexuality.

Then, after studying an access course, he moved to Aberdeen aged 25 to study tropical environmental science.

Sinclair Laing at his graduation from Aberdeen University. Image: Sinclair Laing

He loved his time at university, organising societies and expeditions and was awarded the best-in-class prize in his final year.

After graduating he started working as a temp for Aberdeen City Council, and began climbing the ranks in its environment department.

Even after he was diagnosed HIV positive in 2013, he continued to get stuck in with his environmental and social volunteering.

He lived by the mantra of “owning the virus, not letting it own him.”

And went on to co-found Our Positive Voice – a forum for people living with and affected by HIV.

‘There is no single route through life’

Mr Laing said his life has helped him learn “there is no single or simple route through life”.

“And our choices don’t define us, they just help to shape us.”

His nomination as Unison local champion was not the first time his work has been recognised.

In 2017, he was nominated by Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart as the constituency’s Local Hero.

It involved a trip to Edinburgh to see the first minister and the Queen.

Sinclair meeting the first minister as a local hero nomination in 2017. Image: Sinclair Laing

But at the core of Mr Laing’s beliefs is his wish to see community-driven environmental progress.

He said: “I believe a good community connects with its environment and looks after it.

“I think they go hand in hand.”

Mr Laing near Marischal Square. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

“I believe in the power of humanity to take a lead in that role – that includes the power every single individual possess to change the world for the better.”

“I think we should apply ‘campsite rules’ and leave the place better than you found it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented