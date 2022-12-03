AberNecessities encourages shoppers to bring Joy to the World by buying gifts for children in need

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen shoppers have been encouraged to spare a few pounds this festive season and buy a gift for a child in need as the cost of living crisis deepens.

AberNecessities is asking people across the north-east to open their generous hearts and support families facing extreme financial hardships this winter.

The charity, which has been helping struggling children since 2019, hosted a festive event on Saturday to boost their Christmas campaign and spread some cheer.

Carol singers and entertainers, as well as AberNecessities’ mascot Bertie Bear, joined forces for a fun day of music at Union Square to shine light on the “worthwhile cause”.

This Christmas, the charity is hoping to deliver more than 2,500 presents to children who otherwise might not be able to experience the magic of the holidays.

AberNecessities launches Giving Tree

As the number of families needing support from the cause has “quadrupled”, the charity is encouraging people to choose a bauble from their Giving Tree and donate a gift to a child.

AberNecessities founder Danielle Flecher-Herd said it is more important than ever for the community to come together and bring a smile to children’s faces this Christmas.

She said: “Every child dreams of Christmas, but for too many children in our community, there is no hope of a traditional, happy Christmas with gifts under a sparkling tree.

“Due to the extreme cost of living crisis, families across the north-east are really struggling and quite frankly, dreading Christmas.

“We hear heart-breaking stories every day from parents struggling to provide the basics for their children, knowing they will not have the money to enjoy family Christmas activities, provide a celebratory meal or wrap a few gifts for their children.

“The number of requests for help we get grows every day, and we are grateful to every shopper who can take a bauble and buy a gift for a child who would otherwise miss out.”

‘Making a difference to local children’

Dozens of people gathered at the shopping centre today as five local choirs sung their hearts out to lift everyone’s spirits and spread the word about the charity’s campaign.

The festive event included performances by Rock Choir, Aberdeen Chorus, Banchory Singers, Silver City Singers and Granite City Chorus, as well as Aberdeen Student Show and children from Aberdeen Academy of Performing Arts.

The jolly sound of Christmas carols filled the air, as shoppers stopped by the improvised stage to enjoy a festive tune and grab a bauble from the AberNecessities’ Giving Tree.

Union Square general manager, Ryan Manson, said it was fantastic to kick-off this festive season with such a worthwhile cause.

He added: “With carol singers and entertainers bringing the cheer, what better way to make a difference to the children within our local community with our Giving Tree.

“Even if they can only donate a small gift, our customers are always generous with their support with a little going a long way.”

How can you help?

The AberNecessities’ Giving Tree will be on display at the shopping centre until Sunday, December 11.

Those who prefer online shopping will also be able to show their support and bring joy to children in Aberdeen and shire by picking a gift from the charity’s Amazon wish list.

Meanwhile, businesses can sponsor their campaign No Child Should Go Without Believing in Magic to help purchase Christmas Eve gift boxes for local children.

AberNecessities co-founder Michelle Herd added: “The support from people so far has been overwhelming, and we can’t thank them enough because we can’t do it alone.

“We know people really want to help, and we are keen to offer the opportunity for everyone to support us in whatever way they can.”