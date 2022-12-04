Major replanting scheme to introduce more native broadleaf woodland across Aberdeenshire in Storm Arwen aftermath

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeenshire Council is launching a major replanting project to restore and diversify woodlands across the region following last year’s devastating storms.

Forests and parks were flattened as Storm Arwen wreaked chaos across the north-east, bringing transport to a halt and leaving communities without power.

Around 30 hectares of woodland within 15 of the council’s tree preservation order areas were severely damaged and more than 20,000 trees were snapped or uprooted.

And one year on, forestry staff are still working around the clock to reopen forests devastated by its extreme winds and bring the region back to its former splendor.

However, the local authority has now decided to take this as an opportunity to replant affected areas with a more diverse mix of species.

John Crawley, chairman of the council’s infrastructure services committee, said: “The storms which the region witnessed a year ago not only caused widespread damage to property within our communities, but the impact on our woodlands was significant and heart-breaking.

“However, with felling and clearing works having been undertaken, it will enable us to replant these woodlands with a more appropriate mix of species which will create diverse and sustainable forestry for the future.”

Storms presented a new opportunity

The replanting project is expected to begin next year once all sites have been cleared and prepared for the planting season.

While the vast majority of tree loss last year was of conifer species, particularly spruce, the focus will be on introducing mainly broadleaf native species with an element of Scots pine.

Aden and Haddo country parks, which had been historically planted with conifer species, are expected to include both broadleaved and non-native conifer species areas.

Committee vice-chairwoman Isobel Davidson added: “While the storms may have been unexpected and the damage to woodlands considerable, it has presented the council with an opportunity to take a holistic view of the management of all our woodlands.

“I am delighted to hear that officers are currently considering the possibility of developing a single Aberdeenshire-wide woodland management plan which will allow for detailed consideration of individual sites while also ensuring a comprehensive overview of the council’s woodland estate.”