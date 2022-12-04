Missing Aberdeen woman Dionne Laurie traced

A missing woman last seen in Aberdeen has been found.

Dionne Laurie, 38, was last seen at an address Kingscourt, Auchinleck Crescent at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

We can confirm that Dionne Laurie, 38, reported missing from Aberdeen, has been traced safe and well.

Thank you to everyone who shared and responded to our appeal. pic.twitter.com/JQIHqyBPXD — North East Police (@NorthEPolice) December 6, 2022

Police issued an appeal for information after she failed to return home.

Officers have now confirmed she has been traced safe and well.

The force has thanked the public for their help and response to their appeal.