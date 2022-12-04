Aberdeen MP Stephen Flynn confirms plans to stand for SNP Westminster leader

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has confirmed his plans to stand to be the next SNP Westminster leader.

The move comes after Highland MP Ian Blackford announced that he would be standing down from the role.

Mr Flynn was quickly tipped as the favourite for the top job, but only now has he himself confirmed he plans to stand for it.

Announcing his plans to stand for the position on social media, Mr Flynn said: “I’ll be standing to be the SNP Group Leader at Westminster.

“Independence is coming, let’s get on and deliver it.”

‘I want to see a Scotland where opportunity exists for all’

The dad-of-two said: “Few working class folk ever make it to parliament, fewer still run to be political leaders.

“Even fewer do so having spent almost the entirety of their teenage and adult years battling a physical disability.

“Your experiences tend to shape you, and I am no different.

“I want to see a Scotland where opportunity exists for all, where we have the powers to combat poverty and to create a green energy revolution.”

‘I am ready to stand up for Scotland’

Mr Flynn, 34, was elected MP for Aberdeen South in 2019. He said the answers to the problems Scotland faces “don’t lie in Westminster.”

“Our economy has been set alight and despite our huge energy resources our people are in financial peril,” he said.

“Strong voices are needed, and I am ready to stand up for Scotland.”

Mr Flynn will be up against Glasgow Central MP Alison Thewliss, who was the first to put her name forward to take over from Mr Blackford on December 4.