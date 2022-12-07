Aberdeenshire pupils use Christmas present money to buy donations for local foodbank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeenshire pupils use Christmas present money to buy donations for local foodbank

By Denny Andonova
December 7, 2022, 11:45 am
Strathburn Primary pupils as they drop off their donations. From left: Myrren Ainge, Scott Cameron, Freddie Faskin, Jack Barrie, Molly Barrie, Alicia Tarburn and Arron McKay; (Back) Cameron Mackay, Sebastion McAdie, Nathan Webster, Harry Hay, Finlay Low and Ethan Jenkins.
Primary 4 and 5 pupils at Strathburn Primary School decided to use the money they would normally spend on Christmas presents for their teacher to buy food and support Inverurie Foodbank Centre. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

A group of Aberdeenshire pupils are helping a local foodbank to make a positive difference this Christmas.

Instead of buying their teachers “100 candles”, youngsters from Strathburn Primary in Inverurie decided to spend the money on supporting families in need.

The P4 and P5s have now dropped off several bags of goods at Inverurie Foodbank Centre, which will be delivered to people struggling to make ends meet.

It is one of five Aberdeenshire North Foodbank sites in the region, where volunteers have been trying their best to help communities while working on a deficit of donations.

Kids step in to ‘make a difference’

One of the 12 children to donate, nine-year-old Molly Barrie, said she was “very happy” they were able to give food to those struggling this winter.

Her mum, Kate, said: “It was the kids’ idea. We had already put in a collection for the teachers’ Christmas presents, although they had said they don’t want anything given how hard it is for families this year.

“And then the children just came and said ‘Well, why don’t we use the money to give something to the foodbank instead?’.

“It just makes such a difference. Giving 10 candles or a bottle of wine to a teacher – although, yes, they would be grateful – would probably not mean a lot. But even one can of food or a pack of pasta could mean the world to somebody who is struggling.”

‘More important than ever’ to help foodbanks

Last month, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust, warned the cost-of-living crisis is now an emergency with more people than ever needing help.

The Press and Journal has also stepped up its efforts to support those forced to choose between heating and eating this winter with The Big Christmas Food Appeal.

We’ve partnered with Evening Express, Energy Voice and Original 106 to highlight the work of foodbanks and signpost people to help available across north Scotland.

Inverurie Foodbank Centre was grateful to receive such a generous donation from the P4s and P5s of Strathburn Primary. In photo: Myrren Ainge, Scott Cameron, Freddie Faskin, Jack Barrie, Molly Barrie, Alicia Tarburn and Arron McKay. (Back) Cameron Mackay, Sebastion McAdie, Nathan Webster, Alistair Johnston and Michelle Gunn from the foodbank, Harry Hay, Finlay Low and Ethan Jenkins.

Working with charity Cfine, we have also launched some drop-off points for donations across Aberdeen, Inverness and Elgin, as well as a JustGiving page and an Amazon shopping list.

Would you like to donate food? Find a drop-off point near you

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank’s community participation and campaigns lead Shona Singer said the cost of living crisis has had a huge effect on donations coming in.

She said: “The usage of our services increased significantly during the pandemic and we kind of expected things to go back to normal after, but it’s actually gone even higher.

“Inverurie is sometimes considered as one of the richer areas in Aberdeenshire, but the truth is that there is a lot of food poverty in these parts.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank's Shona Singer warned demand keeps increasing.

“We are in a deficit of donations in that centre, while the need for help locally keeps rising and rising. The problem is that food, fuel and rural poverty go hand in hand in the shire.

“And as the cost of living crisis deepens, many of the families that used to regularly donate to the foodbank are no longer able to afford it or are in need of our help.

“We are so very grateful to the pupils from Strathburn Primary School for their generous donation. It goes a long way in helping us meet demand in this emergency.”

In need of some help? Find a foodbank near you

Amy Webster, whose son Nathan took part in the donation to Inverurie Foodbank, said it is now more important than ever to give what we can to foodbanks.

She added: “We are all very aware that some people in Inverurie are really struggling. It seems like a little but it’s a lot to somebody else.

“We’ve always tried to help our children understand that there are people who are having a difficult time and they should try to give when they can.”

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal

Image button, click to visit Big Christmas Food Appeal homepage

