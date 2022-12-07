Aberdeenshire pupils use Christmas present money to buy donations for local foodbank

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of Aberdeenshire pupils are helping a local foodbank to make a positive difference this Christmas.

Instead of buying their teachers “100 candles”, youngsters from Strathburn Primary in Inverurie decided to spend the money on supporting families in need.

The P4 and P5s have now dropped off several bags of goods at Inverurie Foodbank Centre, which will be delivered to people struggling to make ends meet.

It is one of five Aberdeenshire North Foodbank sites in the region, where volunteers have been trying their best to help communities while working on a deficit of donations.

Kids step in to ‘make a difference’

One of the 12 children to donate, nine-year-old Molly Barrie, said she was “very happy” they were able to give food to those struggling this winter.

Her mum, Kate, said: “It was the kids’ idea. We had already put in a collection for the teachers’ Christmas presents, although they had said they don’t want anything given how hard it is for families this year.

“And then the children just came and said ‘Well, why don’t we use the money to give something to the foodbank instead?’.

“It just makes such a difference. Giving 10 candles or a bottle of wine to a teacher – although, yes, they would be grateful – would probably not mean a lot. But even one can of food or a pack of pasta could mean the world to somebody who is struggling.”

‘More important than ever’ to help foodbanks

Last month, Aberdeenshire North Foodbank, run by the Trussell Trust, warned the cost-of-living crisis is now an emergency with more people than ever needing help.

Aberdeenshire North Foodbank’s community participation and campaigns lead Shona Singer said the cost of living crisis has had a huge effect on donations coming in.

She said: “The usage of our services increased significantly during the pandemic and we kind of expected things to go back to normal after, but it’s actually gone even higher.

“Inverurie is sometimes considered as one of the richer areas in Aberdeenshire, but the truth is that there is a lot of food poverty in these parts.

“We are in a deficit of donations in that centre, while the need for help locally keeps rising and rising. The problem is that food, fuel and rural poverty go hand in hand in the shire.

“And as the cost of living crisis deepens, many of the families that used to regularly donate to the foodbank are no longer able to afford it or are in need of our help.

“We are so very grateful to the pupils from Strathburn Primary School for their generous donation. It goes a long way in helping us meet demand in this emergency.”

Amy Webster, whose son Nathan took part in the donation to Inverurie Foodbank, said it is now more important than ever to give what we can to foodbanks.

She added: “We are all very aware that some people in Inverurie are really struggling. It seems like a little but it’s a lot to somebody else.

“We’ve always tried to help our children understand that there are people who are having a difficult time and they should try to give when they can.”

