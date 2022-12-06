North-east charity is searching for volunteer pianists to entertain radiotherapy patients

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east charity is looking for more pianists to entertain patients awaiting radiotherapy treatment.

Harry Hendry, from Aberdeen, played songs he taught himself on the piano to bring a distraction to those waiting to be taken to their radiotherapy treatment.

Now, local charity Friends of Anchor is searching for volunteer pianists to take on the waiting room performance, starting this festive season.

Mr Hendry said: “Playing the piano for patients has been so much fun and it’s great that the radiotherapy department want to keep it going on a regular basis.

“The music provides a bit of a distraction for patients and it’s clear to see the difference it makes, especially for those who may be slightly more apprehensive about their time in the department.”

‘Brightened up days for staff and patients’

Friends of Anchor, who support cancer and hematology patients across the north-east, are looking for pianists to perform Christmas tunes between 9am and 4pm on weekdays.

Vicki Youngson, head of wellbeing at Friends of Anchor said: “We have heard such lovely feedback from patients and staff about Harry’s performances within the radiotherapy department, where his playing has brightened up the days for staff and patients.

“Harry’s spontaneous playing was the inspiration behind the department’s request to see piano music become a more regular occurrence.

“We would really like to help make this happen with this call out for talented piano players in the North-east to join us for an hour or two every week.

“Although this is a busy month for everyone it would be great to launch in time for Christmas to bring a boost to those going through treatment at this time of year.”

Aberdeen grandfather Ronnie Smith recently praised Friends of Anchor for supporting him throughout treatment for cancer of the neck and throat.

He said: “When you go into hospital, they put you at ease, they’re so good with you.

“They don’t go soft on you to be honest. They try to get you off your backside basically and get going but it’s the best way.”

Those interested in signing up as a volunteer pianist can email the charity via wellbeing@friendsofanchor.org