Home Sport Football Highland League

Aberdeen defeat Formartine on penalties to reach Aberdeenshire Shield semi-final

By Callum Law
December 6, 2022, 10:03 pm
Aberdeen's Kevin Hanratty, left, battles with Jack MacIver of Formartine United
Aberdeen's Kevin Hanratty, left, battles with Jack MacIver of Formartine United

Aberdeen will face Buckie Thistle in the semi-final of the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield after defeating Formartine United 5-3 on penalties at North Lodge Park.

The sides played out a 2-2 draw in the 90 minutes with Alfie Bavidge netting a double for the Dons and Julian Wade and Aidan Combe scoring for United.

In the shoot-out Blessing Oluyemi’s save from Wade proved decisive with Ryan Duncan, Kevin Hanratty, Findlay Marshall, Adam Emslie and Bavidge scoring to send Aberdeen through.

Barry Robson’s side will face Buckie in the last four at Victoria Park on January 18.

Formartine made two changes from the side which lost to Buckie Thistle at the weekend.

Kieran Adams and Ryan Spink dropped out with Daniel Park and Cole Anderson coming in.

Aberdeen included Ryan Duncan and Jack Milne, who have both featured for the first team this season, as well as Evan Towler and Kevin Hanratty, who are on loan at Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic respectively.

Hosts look for fast start

It was the home side who were on the front foot in the early stages.

Anderson had a strike from 18 yards deflected narrowly off target and then a dipping volley from Park dropped wide.

The Dons knocked the ball about tidily in the first quarter but the final pass to unlock the United defence was lacking.

Ryan Duncan had the visitors’ first effort after weaving in from the right, but it was high and wide.

Hanratty, who had a loan spell at Formartine last season, was next to have a go, tugging an effort wide from 25 yards.

Alfie Bavidge, centre, scores Aberdeen’s first goal against Formartine United

After 20 minutes United threatened again when Park’s corner dropped for Mark Gallagher whose strike from 12 yards flashed wide.

Although it was an engrossing contest, clear-cut chances were in short supply until Aberdeen broke the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Hanratty’s powerful shot from the edge of the box was only parried by goalkeeper Ewen Macdonald and Bavidge nipped in to force the rebound into the net.

United look for leveller

Formartine were on the hunt for an equaliser at the start of the second period.

Five minutes after the restart Gallagher’s bobbling effort was spilled by goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi, however, Julian Wade’s attempt to finish the rebound was blocked.

United continued to knock on the door with Oluyemi making a fingertip save to turn away Johnny Crawford’s volley.

On the hour mark Oluyemi made a save at point-blank range to keep out Wade’s header from Park’s left-wing free-kick.

Shortly after Anderson prodded wide from close range after Dylan Lobban had diverted Wade’s cross into his path at the back post.

Alfie Bavidge, left, celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Formartine United

On 72 minutes Formartine were close to netting again with Jack MacIver’s effort from Wade’s cutback scrambled off the line, but seconds later they did equalise.

Sub Aidan Combe fed Wade inside the area and he spun away from Milne and lashed a left-footed shot into the net.

In the 76th minute United took the lead following a rapid counter-attack.

Macdonald’s bowled the ball out to Gallagher, who flicked into Combe’s path and after a driving run to the edge of the Aberdeen box he picked out the top right corner with a brilliant finish.

However, the Dons were only behind for five minutes with Findlay Marshall finding space on the right and crossing for sliding Bavidge to finish at the back post.

In the closing stages both sides had chances to win it, but penalties were required with Aberdeen progressing.

