Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Macduff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police in the north-east have stepped in to care for a dog found wandering in the Macduff area.

Officers found the lost pooch on Buchan Street on Tuesday night.

Efforts are now under way to reunite the dog with its owner.

Another nightshift and another dog. Can anyone help police in Banff reunite this little lady with her owner? Found wandering on Buchan Street, Macduff during evening of 06/12. Do you know her owner please call 101 quoting incident 0211/7th pic.twitter.com/imV6YUtpVe — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) December 7, 2022

Police have issued an appeal for information, calling on the public to help locate the dog’s family.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0211/7th.