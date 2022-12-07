Engineers restore power to Aberdeenshire residents

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers were called out to two Aberdeenshire villages today after they lost power early in the morning.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) engineers worked to restore power after residents near Tarves reported a loss of supply at 6.15am.

The unplanned outage is affecting those with AB41 7NP and AB41 7NS postcodes.

Meanwhile, another power outage was reported near Crimmond shortly before 10am.

Engineers are also working on the site to resolve the unplanned outage affecting those with a AB43 postcode.

SSEN apologised for the outages and inconvenience caused.

Anyone affected by the outage who needs more information can contact SSEN by calling 105, or by sending a Facebook message, and quoting reference number KG4481 for Tarves, or KG4610 for Crimmond.