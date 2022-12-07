One person taken to hospital following crash on A9 near Tain

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A9 near Tain.

The incident occurred around 8.30am today just south of the town, on the A9 Inverness to Thurso.

Traffic Scotland announced the road was closed in both directions at the junction with the B9174 at Tain at 9.05am.

Emergency services attended and one person has been taken to hospital.

The road reopened at 9.50am.

UPDATE❗ ⌚09:05 #A9 Tain CLOSED in both directions just south of Tain due to a collision⛔ Traffic slowing in both directions this morning @NWTrunkRoads @HighlandCouncil pic.twitter.com/QqTYpDZU1S — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 7, 2022

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash involving two cars on the A9 at the junction with the B9174 at Tain around 8.30am on Wednesday, December 7.

“One person has been taken to hospital and the road has since reopened.”