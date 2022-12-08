Three-car crash on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road causes tailbacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three cars have crashed near on Aberdeen’s Westburn Road.

The incident happened at about 8.55am at the traffic lights near Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Pictures show one car has smashed into the back of the other.

Traffic has been building in the area as one lane on the road was restricted by a damaged car.

It is not clear if there have been injuries.

The accident comes after the first snow of winter has arrived, which has caused widespread travel disruption.

Police spokesman said: “Around 8.55am on Thursday, December 8, officers received a report of a three-vehicle crash on Westburn Road, Aberdeen.

“Officers attended and the vehicles were moved.”