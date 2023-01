Weather: The full list of schools closed on December 8

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several schools across the north and north-east have been closed today due to the snowy weather.

With the arrival of the first snow of winter, school transport and difficult driving conditions has prompted councils to shut classrooms.

Many schools were already due to be shut today due to strikes, although a smaller number than industrial action which took place two weeks ago and closed the majority across Scotland.

The Scottish Secondary Teacher’s Association (SSTA) and the NASUWT are carrying out strike action today, which largely affects secondary schools.

Here is a list of schools that are closed due to the weather today:

Highlands

Gairloch High School

Gairloch Primary School

Gairloch Primary Nursery

Poolewe Primary

Poolewe Primary Nursery

Rosebank Primary Nursery

Moray

Cullen Nursery – reduced hours due to weather conditions

Rothiemay Primary School

Crossroads Primary School

Mortlach Primary School

Craigellachie Primary School

Glenlivet Primary School

Tomintoul School

Knockando Primary School

Aberlour Primary School

Speyside High School

Rother Primary School

Aberdeenshire

Aboyne Primary School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Arduthie School and Nursery

Auchterless School – Delayed opening until 10am

Ballater School and Nursery – Delayed opening until 10am

Ballogie Nursery – Delayed opening until 10am

Banchory Academy

Banchory Primary School – delayed opening until 10am

Banff Academy – closed to all S1-S4 pupils.

Barthol Chapel School

Bervie School

Braemar School – delayed opening until 10am

Carronhill School

Chapel of Garioch School – delayed opening until 10am

Cluny School – delayed opening until 10am

Craigievar School

Crathes School – delayed opening until 10am

Crombie School

Cultercullen School – School will be open from 10.30am.

Daviot School – delayed opening until 10am

Dunnottar School

Drumoak School – delayed opening until 10am

Echt School

Elrick School

Finzean School – delayed opening until 10am

Fishermoss School – delayed opening until 10am.

Forgue School

Gordon Schools

Hatton Fintray School – delayed opening until 10am

Hill of Banchory School – delayed opening until 10am

Hillside School and Nursery – delayed opening until 10.30am

Insch School

Johnshaven School

Keig School

Keithhall School

Kellands School – delayed opening until 10am

Kennethmont School – delayed opening until 10am

Lairhillock School

Largue School

Logie Coldstone School

Logie Durno School – delayed opening until 10am

Lumsden School – delayed opening until 10am

Mackie Academy

Mill O’ Forest School

Mintlaw Academy

Monymusk School – delayed opening until 10am

New Machar School – delayed opening until 10am

Newtonhill School – delayed opening until 10.30am

Oyne School – delayed opening until 10am

Peterhead Academy

Pitfour School

Pitmedden School

Portlethen Academy

Portlethen School – delayed opening until 10.30am

Rayne North School – delayed opening until 10am

Rhynie School – delayed opening until 10am

Rothienorman School – delayed opening until 10am

Skene School

St Andrew’s School – delayed opening until 10am

Strathburn School – delayed opening until 10am

Strathdon School

Tarland School

Tarves School and Nursery – delayed opening until 10am

Towie School

Tullynessle School

Turriff Academy

Westhill Primary School

Aberdeen

Airyhall School – delayed opening until 9.30am

Brimmond School – delayed opening until 10am

Cults Academy – delayed opening

Fernielea School – delayed opening until 9.30am

Manor Park School – delayed opening until 9.30am

St Machar Academy – delayed opening until 10am

Walker Road School – delayed opening until 10am