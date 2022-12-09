Aberdeenshire man stuck in Thai hospital shares thanks for those who have donated to £16,000 fundraiser to get him home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire man stuck in Thai hospital shares thanks for those who have donated to £16,000 fundraiser to get him home

By Lottie Hood
December 9, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: December 9, 2022, 3:28 pm
Kieran Angus (right) with his family – mum Donna, sister Lily, dad David, cat Sandycat and sister Molly. Image: Donna Angus
Kieran Angus (right) with his family – mum Donna, sister Lily, dad David, cat Sandycat and sister Molly. Image: Donna Angus

After falling from a moped and being stranded in Thailand, Kieran Angus has thanked all who have given funds to bring him back to the UK.

Kieran Angus, from Westhill, broke his leg following a scooter accident in the South East Asian country last weekend.

He and his family were then left dismayed after being told the medical bill would total about £16,000 and his travel insurance would not cover the costs.

A Gofundme page was set up to help pay for his treatment by friend Nicola Simpson and to help get him back to the UK.

Over £11,000 has already been raised and Mr Angus has said he is grateful to “every single last person” who has donated.

Kieran Angus was planning on being in Thailand for six months before the accident. Image: Kieran Angus.

‘My left leg had shattered and I was in utter agony’

The 27-year-old and some friends were in the town of Pai when they decided to hire some scooters to see the sights.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Angus said: “We asked what would be the best scooters for us to see the sights that surrounded Pai and we were advised the scooters of 125cc+.

“We had just left Pai and we’re heading into the hills, when we approached a deep bend in the road. I had slowed down, however, on the bend I lost control.

“I’m unsure of what happened exactly in that moment, but I ended up going off into the side of the road and I rolled off of the bike.

“I had went off to the side, my left leg hit a pillar and I rolled over the handle bar of the scooter.

“My left leg had shattered and I fell to the ground in utter agony.”

Travel insurance devastation

The personal trainer was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital where Mr Angus found he had sustained an open fracture.

He initially planned to carry on with his travels after recovering.

It was after an initial operation that Mr Angus was told his travel insurance policy would not cover the costs from the accident as his driving licence only covered 50cc engines.

Kieran Angus in hospital awaiting treatment. Image: Kieran Angus.

Mr Angus said: “I never once thought that I wasn’t legal to drive that scooter – if I knew that I wasn’t, then I would have never stepped foot on it.

“We were given no terms from the rental service, we thought we were covered for up to 125cc by our insurance – as it states on the policy, however, it is not clear enough that a CBT certificate is required for this.

“I am not a risk taker when it comes to my life, I was over here in Thailand having the greatest time, I would have never took that risk knowing that I was going against my policy.”

‘Lowest days of my life’

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal earlier this week, Mr Angus’s mum, Donna said the family were shocked when they heard the news.

She said: “We’re just devastated, it was like ‘How on earth are we going to get you out of this?’ It was just the worst moment ever.”

Mrs Angus said she has been “blown away” by the donations made so on the Gofundme page.

Mr Angus added to this and said he was so grateful for all the donations during what has been a very challenging time.

Kieran Angus with his sisters Molly and Lily. Image: Donna Angus.

Originally planning to be in Thailand for six months, Mr Angus said he now just wants to get home to his family for Christmas.

“These have been the lowest days of my life,” he added.

“Lying in a hospital bed on the other side of the world from your loved ones, with a broken leg and a rising hospital bill that your insurance company is refusing to pay is not a situation I ever thought I’d see myself in.

“I will never be able to extend my gratitude enough to every single last person who has donated, sent their best and all the love that has been shown to myself and my family in one of the most difficult situations that we’ve ever been in.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Glen Cairns has been taking impressive images of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Image: Glen Cairns
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

24Mar09. Rogie Falls carpark, near Contin, Ross-shire. LOCATOR. Ross-shire beauty spot Rogie Falls is a mess because the public toilets are closed. . Picture by David Whittaker-Smith. .24/03/09
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Nairn County boss Steven Mackay.
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Plenty to ponder for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin insists he will not panic as winless run hits five games Image: Shutterstock.
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented