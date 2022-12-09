Aberdeenshire man stuck in Thai hospital shares thanks for those who have donated to £16,000 fundraiser to get him home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After falling from a moped and being stranded in Thailand, Kieran Angus has thanked all who have given funds to bring him back to the UK.

Kieran Angus, from Westhill, broke his leg following a scooter accident in the South East Asian country last weekend.

He and his family were then left dismayed after being told the medical bill would total about £16,000 and his travel insurance would not cover the costs.

A Gofundme page was set up to help pay for his treatment by friend Nicola Simpson and to help get him back to the UK.

Over £11,000 has already been raised and Mr Angus has said he is grateful to “every single last person” who has donated.

‘My left leg had shattered and I was in utter agony’

The 27-year-old and some friends were in the town of Pai when they decided to hire some scooters to see the sights.

Speaking to STV News, Mr Angus said: “We asked what would be the best scooters for us to see the sights that surrounded Pai and we were advised the scooters of 125cc+.

“We had just left Pai and we’re heading into the hills, when we approached a deep bend in the road. I had slowed down, however, on the bend I lost control.

“I’m unsure of what happened exactly in that moment, but I ended up going off into the side of the road and I rolled off of the bike.

“I had went off to the side, my left leg hit a pillar and I rolled over the handle bar of the scooter.

“My left leg had shattered and I fell to the ground in utter agony.”

Travel insurance devastation

The personal trainer was taken to Chiang Mai Ram Hospital where Mr Angus found he had sustained an open fracture.

He initially planned to carry on with his travels after recovering.

It was after an initial operation that Mr Angus was told his travel insurance policy would not cover the costs from the accident as his driving licence only covered 50cc engines.

Mr Angus said: “I never once thought that I wasn’t legal to drive that scooter – if I knew that I wasn’t, then I would have never stepped foot on it.

“We were given no terms from the rental service, we thought we were covered for up to 125cc by our insurance – as it states on the policy, however, it is not clear enough that a CBT certificate is required for this.

“I am not a risk taker when it comes to my life, I was over here in Thailand having the greatest time, I would have never took that risk knowing that I was going against my policy.”

‘Lowest days of my life’

In an exclusive interview with The Press and Journal earlier this week, Mr Angus’s mum, Donna said the family were shocked when they heard the news.

She said: “We’re just devastated, it was like ‘How on earth are we going to get you out of this?’ It was just the worst moment ever.”

Mrs Angus said she has been “blown away” by the donations made so on the Gofundme page.

Mr Angus added to this and said he was so grateful for all the donations during what has been a very challenging time.

Originally planning to be in Thailand for six months, Mr Angus said he now just wants to get home to his family for Christmas.

“These have been the lowest days of my life,” he added.

“Lying in a hospital bed on the other side of the world from your loved ones, with a broken leg and a rising hospital bill that your insurance company is refusing to pay is not a situation I ever thought I’d see myself in.

“I will never be able to extend my gratitude enough to every single last person who has donated, sent their best and all the love that has been shown to myself and my family in one of the most difficult situations that we’ve ever been in.”