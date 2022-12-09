Police hunt for Nairn flasher – could he be on your CCTV?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are hunting for a flasher who struck in Nairn.

The incident happened around 2.40pm on Thursday, December 8.

Police said the man exposed himself in the Viewfield Street and Viewfield Drive area of the town.

He is described as being in his 40s, around 6ft and well built. The man was wearing all dark clothing and a woollen hat at the time.

Officers are asking any residents with private CCTV or doorbell footage that may be able to assist with inquiries to contact them.

Sergeant Dale Hansen, of Nairn Police Station, urged anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident number 1984 of December 8, 2022.