‘It’s a dream come true’: Aberdeen Streetsport volunteer a finalist for BBC Sports Personality of the Year’s Unsung Hero award

By Cameron Roy
December 12, 2022, 6:30 pm Updated: December 13, 2022, 10:09 am
David Thompson has been is a BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Unsung Hero finalist. Image: RMI.
David Thompson has been is a BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022 Unsung Hero finalist. Image: RMI.

An Aberdeen volunteer has been nominated as a finalist for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award.

Streetsport volunteer Dave Thompson said it was a “dream come true” to be heading down to the ceremony next week.

A fan of the event, he attended the ceremony in person when it was at P&J Live back in December 2019, and watches it every year on television.

His nomination was put forward by the Streetsport network, which uses sport to help young people discover better routes in life.

In Aberdeen the charity operates two pitches, known as Cruyff Courts, at Catherine Street and Tullos.

A third pitch is at the planning stage for Tillydrone.

A Cruyff Court is a small football field with a surface made of artificial grass, a contemporary version of the ball court.

Mr Thompson also works with the charity Befriend a Child, which supports young people living in difficult life circumstances across the north-east.

Dave Thomson with his certificate for 300 hours of volunteering. Supplied by Street Sport.

‘I certainly wasn’t expecting it’

Mr Thompson, who works at Remote Medical International (RMI), is from Liverpool but has lived in Aberdeen for 30 years.

The father-of-one – who is the only person from Scotland to be nominated this year – said: “I feel pretty amazing to be nominated.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting it.

“To be nominated as a finalist feels like a dream come true.”

Mr Thompson will be VIP at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards ceremony in Manchester on Wednesday, December 21.

There are eight categories of awards up for grabs.

The Streetsport network is part of the Denis Law Legacy Trust.

Mr Thompson has volunteered with the charity for more than four years and usually attends once a week in Tullos.

Cruyff Court Neale Cooper opened in Tullos in 2019. Aberdeen. Image: Bram Berkien.

In July, Mr Thompson ran an ultra marathon to raise cash for the Streetsport programme.

He raised £1,415 for the charity as part of his solo 24-hour expedition.

Speaking about his involvement with Befriend a Child, Mr Thompson said: “I have been volunteering with Befriend a Child for a year and a half. It is for children with difficult family circumstances and we provide one-to-one support.

“I don’t do it for this sort of thing but to be nominated. Being nominated as a finalist is winning it in itself as is down to Manchester for the event.”

Aberdeen’s two Cruyff Courts have been hailed a major success. Image: Bram Berkien.

 

