A96 closed near Huntly due to lorry wheel fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road was closed following a lorry wheel fire earlier this morning.

The fire service was alerted to an incident involving a lorry at 5.55am west of Huntly.

One of the lorry’s wheels had caught fire and two appliances from Huntly and Keith were scrambled to extinguish it.

Fire crews successfully put out the fire and left the scene just before 6.30am, however, the A96 was closed for around five hours.

Police were assisting in moving traffic at the scene with the road fully reopening at 11am.