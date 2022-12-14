Jackknifed lorry closes A96 at Fochabers as snowdrifts add to hazardous conditions across the north of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jackknifed lorry closes A96 at Fochabers as snowdrifts add to hazardous conditions across the north of Scotland

By Chris Cromar
December 14, 2022, 8:49 pm Updated: December 14, 2022, 9:34 pm
Motorists have been enduring hazardous conditions on the roads due to high volumes of snow and ice on the roads. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.
Motorists have been enduring hazardous conditions on the roads due to high volumes of snow and ice on the roads. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed due to a jackknifed lorry as snow and ice continue to wreak havoc across the north and north-east.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until midnight on Friday affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

However, forecasters expect the snow showers to ease and temperatures are not expecting to be nearly as low as the -20C recorded at the start of the week.

Scores of schools have already announced they will be closed for a second day tomorrow due to further snow, while thousands of homes in Shetland remain without power.

Icy conditions, poor visibility and drifting snow are adding to the challenges for drivers tonight.

The A96 is closed in both directions at the Fochabers by-pass due to snow drifts and a jackknifed lorry.

There have been reports of a lorry stuck on the notorious Berriedale Braes, with other vehicles struggling for “traction” on the A9 Inverness-Thurso route.

In Aberdeenshire, roads around Newburgh, Turriff, Alford and Whiterashes are badly affected by drifting snow with multiple reports of cars getting stuck.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been also been brought to a standstill due to a crash involving a bus and lorry near Castle of Fiddes.

A9 North Berriedale Braes, on the Wick side, an Arctic lorry is stuck, the NHS lorry got free, there are cars on both…

Posted by Rachel Thornley on Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Roads closed

The A836 Lairg to Tongue road has been closed overnight due to heavy snowfall.

A number of diversion routes have been put in place.

In Shetland, the A971 Sandness to Tingwall road and the B9078 at Eshaness have been deemed impassable by local officers due to significant snowdrifts.

In Aberdeen, motorists are being urged to avoid Froghall Terrace as cars are getting stuck attempting to drive up the hill.

The snow gate on the A939 route between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul and at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn remain closed.

Bins and sports centres impacted

As well as the roads, there has been widespread disruption across the north and north-east.

Bin collections have been suspended or delayed for many residents.

In Shetland, bin collections in the North Mainland, Bressay, Westside and Yell areas were cancelled due to the “challenging road conditions.”

No collections were made on side roads on South Mainland either.

Highland Council was unable to collect recycling in the Gairloch and Melvich area, with residents being asked to leave bins out and they will be collected as soon as possible.

Elsewhere across the region, a number of collections have been cancelled in Moray, including in Cabrach, Croughly, Delnabo, Glenrines, Lecht Road and Rothiemay.

In Orkney, workers were attempting to reach as many households as possible as workers in the Western Isles played catch-up.

Further disruption is expected to collections tomorrow.

Sport Aberdeen closed its venues in Peterculter, Kincorth, Cults, Lochside and Bridge of Don early due to the changing weather conditions.

Aberdeen Tennis centre, Tullos Swimming Pool, Bucksburn Swimming Pool and Bridge of Don Swimming Pool were also closed as golf courses and outdoor pitches remain out of order.

Venues will open no earlier than 9am tomorrrow.

Snow covered rooftops in Aberdeen today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Heavy snow has transformed Duthie Park into a winter wonderland. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Snow and ice has been causing widespread disruption across the north and north-east as motorists endure difficult driving conditions. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Gratitude for workers

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead expressed his gratitude for frontline workers who have been working in challenging weather conditions to keep people in the area safe.

He said: “Over the last few days we’ve seen significant snowfall and unusually cold temperatures, with it dropping below -10C in some parts of Moray.

“That has made it challenging for many people but throughout that period, frontline workers have been out in very tough conditions trying to keep our communities safe.

“I’m grateful to them for their efforts, whether that’s the gritting and ploughing teams, utility workers, health and social care providers, and the emergency services.

“With no option for them to work from home, they’ve had to do their jobs in some terrible conditions this week and I know the community appreciates what they do.”

