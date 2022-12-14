Jackknifed lorry closes A96 at Fochabers as snowdrifts add to hazardous conditions across the north of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road is closed due to a jackknifed lorry as snow and ice continue to wreak havoc across the north and north-east.

The Met Office has a yellow warning in place until midnight on Friday affecting Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and Islands.

However, forecasters expect the snow showers to ease and temperatures are not expecting to be nearly as low as the -20C recorded at the start of the week.

Scores of schools have already announced they will be closed for a second day tomorrow due to further snow, while thousands of homes in Shetland remain without power.

#A96 (Both Directions) Fochabers By-pass Road currently closed by police due to snow drifts and a Jac knifed lorry.

Police and operating company resources are currently on scene. pic.twitter.com/MGDQ4f9IJh — Amey NE Trunk Roads (@NETrunkRoads) December 14, 2022

Icy conditions, poor visibility and drifting snow are adding to the challenges for drivers tonight.

The A96 is closed in both directions at the Fochabers by-pass due to snow drifts and a jackknifed lorry.

There have been reports of a lorry stuck on the notorious Berriedale Braes, with other vehicles struggling for “traction” on the A9 Inverness-Thurso route.

In Aberdeenshire, roads around Newburgh, Turriff, Alford and Whiterashes are badly affected by drifting snow with multiple reports of cars getting stuck.

The A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road has been also been brought to a standstill due to a crash involving a bus and lorry near Castle of Fiddes.

A9 North Berriedale Braes, on the Wick side, an Arctic lorry is stuck, the NHS lorry got free, there are cars on both… Posted by Rachel Thornley on Wednesday, 14 December 2022

Roads closed

The A836 Lairg to Tongue road has been closed overnight due to heavy snowfall.

A number of diversion routes have been put in place.

In Shetland, the A971 Sandness to Tingwall road and the B9078 at Eshaness have been deemed impassable by local officers due to significant snowdrifts.

In Aberdeen, motorists are being urged to avoid Froghall Terrace as cars are getting stuck attempting to drive up the hill.

The snow gate on the A939 route between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul and at the Bridge of Dye on the B974 heading towards Fettercairn remain closed.

Bins and sports centres impacted

As well as the roads, there has been widespread disruption across the north and north-east.

Bin collections have been suspended or delayed for many residents.

In Shetland, bin collections in the North Mainland, Bressay, Westside and Yell areas were cancelled due to the “challenging road conditions.”

No collections were made on side roads on South Mainland either.

Highland Council was unable to collect recycling in the Gairloch and Melvich area, with residents being asked to leave bins out and they will be collected as soon as possible.

Elsewhere across the region, a number of collections have been cancelled in Moray, including in Cabrach, Croughly, Delnabo, Glenrines, Lecht Road and Rothiemay.

In Orkney, workers were attempting to reach as many households as possible as workers in the Western Isles played catch-up.

Further disruption is expected to collections tomorrow.

Sport Aberdeen closed its venues in Peterculter, Kincorth, Cults, Lochside and Bridge of Don early due to the changing weather conditions.

Aberdeen Tennis centre, Tullos Swimming Pool, Bucksburn Swimming Pool and Bridge of Don Swimming Pool were also closed as golf courses and outdoor pitches remain out of order.

Venues will open no earlier than 9am tomorrrow.

Gratitude for workers

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead expressed his gratitude for frontline workers who have been working in challenging weather conditions to keep people in the area safe.

He said: “Over the last few days we’ve seen significant snowfall and unusually cold temperatures, with it dropping below -10C in some parts of Moray.

“That has made it challenging for many people but throughout that period, frontline workers have been out in very tough conditions trying to keep our communities safe.

“I’m grateful to them for their efforts, whether that’s the gritting and ploughing teams, utility workers, health and social care providers, and the emergency services.

“With no option for them to work from home, they’ve had to do their jobs in some terrible conditions this week and I know the community appreciates what they do.”