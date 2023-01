Weather Latest: The full list of schools closed on December 15

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Heavy snowfall and icy conditions are continuing to cause disruption across the north and north-east.

Scores of schools have been closed already this week, and already many youngsters are looking forward to another snow day today.

All schools on Shetland will remain closed for another day due to the power outage leaving them with no heating or power.

Here is the full list of closures for December 15:

Aberdeenshire

Closures

Aboyne Academy

Aboyne Primary School

Alehousewells School

Alford Academy

Alford Primary School

Anna Ritchie School

Arnage School

Auchnagatt School

Auchterellon School

Auchterless School

Ballater School

Ballogie Nursery

Balmedie School

Banchory-Devenick School

Banff Academy

Barthol Chapel School

Bracoden School

Braemar School

Cairney School

Carronhill School

Chapel of Garioch School

Cluny School

Craigievar School

Crathie School

Crombie School

Crudie School

Cultercullen School

Daviot School

Drumblade School

Dunecht School

Echt School

Ellon Academy

Ellon Primary School

Elrick School

Fintry School, Turriff

Finzean School

Forgue School

Foveran School

Fraserburgh Academy

Fyvie School

Glass School

Gordon Primary School

The Gordon Schools

Hatton Fintray School

Hatton School, Cruden

Insch School

Inverurie Academy

Keig School

Keithhall School

Kellands School

Kemnay Academy

Kemnay Primary School

Kennethmont School

Kinellar School

King Edward School

Kininmonth School

Kintore School

Lairhillock School

Largue School

Logie Coldstone School

Logie Durno School

Longside School

Lumsden School

Maud School

Meiklemill School

Meldrum Academy

Meldrum School and Nursery

Methlick School

Midmar School

Midmill School

Mintlaw Academy

Monquhitter School

Monymusk School

New Deer School

New Machar School

New Pitsligo and St John’s School

Newburgh Mathers School

Old Rayne School

Ordiquhill School

Oyne School

Peterhead Academy

Pitfour School

Pitmedden School

Port Elphinstone School

Premnay School

Rayne North School

Rhynie School

Rothienorman School

Skene School

Slains School

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie

Strathburn School

Strathdon School

Strichen School

Stuartfield School

Tarland School

Tarves School

Tipperty School

Tough School

Towie School

Tullynessle School

Turriff Academy

Turriff Primary School

Udny Green School

Uryside School

Westhill Academy

Westhill Primary School

No transport

Bervie School

Drumoak School and Nursery

Durris School

Portlethen School

Torphins School

Westfield School

Transport not operating

Moray

Closures

Crossroads Primary School

Dallas Primary School

No transport

Keith Primary School – no transport

Knockando Primary School – no transport

Milne’s High School – no transport

Mortlach Primary – no transport

Newhill Primary School – no transport

Highlands

Closures

Applecross Primary and Nursery

Auchtertyre Primary and Nursery

Bualnaluib Primary and Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh

Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh Nursery

Bun-Sgoil Shlèite

Bun-sgoil Shlèite Nursery EM and GM

Daviot Primary

Edinbane Primary and Nursery

Farr Primary and Nursery

Halkirk Primary

Kilmuir Primary

Kilmuir Primary Nursery GM

Knockbreck Primary, Dunvegan

Kyleakin Primary and Nursery

Loch Duich Primary

Lochcarron Nursery EM

Lochcarron Primary

Lochinver Primary

Macdiarmid Primary

Macdiarmid Primary Nursery

Plockton High School

Plockton Primary

Plockton Primary Nursery GM

Portree High School

Portree Primary

Rogart Primary and Nursery

Rosehall Primary

Staffin Primary

Staffin Primary Nursery GM

No transport

Gairloch High School – partial closure and no transport

Gairloch Primary and Nursery – partial closure and no transport

Kyle Primary – no transport