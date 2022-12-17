Not finished your Christmas shopping and missed the last post dates? Do not panic – grab a bargain in a charity shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Not finished your Christmas shopping and missed the last post dates? Do not panic – grab a bargain in a charity shop

By Lottie Hood
December 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

We all know someone who leaves their Christmas shopping until the very last minute.

But with the last post date been and gone, many might suddenly find themselves running out of options for loved ones.

If that’s you, don’t panic.

We’ve toured Aberdeen’s charity shops for some affordable, quirky gift ideas that won’t break the bank – while also raising money for a good cause, and reducing waste.

For the book lovers

Charity shops always have a rammed bookcase full of books. Images: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.

Books are one of the easiest things to buy in charity stores. Usually filling at least one bookcase at the back of the shop, they are a staple giveaway and take-me-home.

Whether you are looking for a tasty cookbook, a riveting biography or popular novel, charity shops have it all – and at a great price.

There are also a few beautifully made, antique classics floating about which make for a lovely keepsake for any book lover.

Oxfam Books and Music on Back Wynd in Aberdeen has a great collection.

For those further north, although not a charity shop, Leakey’s Bookshop in Inverness has a wonderful collection of second-hand books.

For the crafters and board gamers

Board games are a great activity for all the family at Christmas.

Christmas tends to be a time that many families get to slow down and relax at home. But for some this quickly gets a little tedious.

Whether it is the young kids needing entertained, the big family get together that has a few personality clashes or the people who do not know how to stay still, games and crafts can offer a solution.

Family favourites such as the Logo Game, Jenga and Twister can offer some great entertainment at a much reduced cost.

Painting by numbers for £2 in Cancer Research in Trinity Centre.

Craft sets such as this painting by numbers (for a bargain of £2), a spa making kit for £5 or a diamond painting kit also make for some great gifts and activities during the festive period.

For the kids

There are plenty of toys on offer in charity stores.

Lego, cuddly toys, prams, vintage toy train sets – there is definitely an abundance of gift ideas.

Home-Start Lego set for £25.

Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start’s charity shop in Aberdeen, an organisation that supports vulnerable families, said more people than ever had been coming through the door looking for presents this Christmas due to the cost of living crisis.

Giving a tour of the store on George Street, Ms Milne said charity shops offer good quality at an affordable price.

“I think everybody should get a chance of getting a really good toy at a reasonable price,” she said.

Karen Milne, manager at Home-Start’s store on George Street. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

Not a fan of secondhand? Get it brand new

If the idea of giving someone a secondhand gift is just not doing it for you, there are plenty of options to buy something new while still giving to a good cause.

A lot of charity shops, like Oxfam, often have a range of brand new gifts on display.

From stocking-sized games, to colouring books, to coasters, to food hampers, there are a lot of options on offer.

Gift ideas in Oxfam

Some stores also get given older stock from retailers and sell clothes or stationary with the original tags still attached.

In Cancer Research in Trinity Centre there are new bath bombs, a few printed posters and also a boxed heated handheld massager for £20.

This bodysuit from Miss Selfridge for £5.99.

Always finding new ways to use donations

Whichever type of donation you go for is also helping reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

For Ms Milne at Home-Start, said: “What you might donate into the shop, we might not get back out in its raw form.

“Something may be missing from a toy but the little figures we can put it in a little bag for pocket money toys.

Home-Start “pocket money toys”, smaller items that could be bought for pocket money prices .

“People will say ‘oh I was going to throw this out’ and I’ll say ‘no I can use that.'”

“From our charity’s point of view, we’re getting more and more families to support so by coming in here or even by donating in here we’re able to support more families.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented