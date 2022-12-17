Not finished your Christmas shopping and missed the last post dates? Do not panic – grab a bargain in a charity shop

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We all know someone who leaves their Christmas shopping until the very last minute.

But with the last post date been and gone, many might suddenly find themselves running out of options for loved ones.

If that’s you, don’t panic.

We’ve toured Aberdeen’s charity shops for some affordable, quirky gift ideas that won’t break the bank – while also raising money for a good cause, and reducing waste.

For the book lovers

Books are one of the easiest things to buy in charity stores. Usually filling at least one bookcase at the back of the shop, they are a staple giveaway and take-me-home.

Whether you are looking for a tasty cookbook, a riveting biography or popular novel, charity shops have it all – and at a great price.

There are also a few beautifully made, antique classics floating about which make for a lovely keepsake for any book lover.

Oxfam Books and Music on Back Wynd in Aberdeen has a great collection.

For those further north, although not a charity shop, Leakey’s Bookshop in Inverness has a wonderful collection of second-hand books.

For the crafters and board gamers

Christmas tends to be a time that many families get to slow down and relax at home. But for some this quickly gets a little tedious.

Whether it is the young kids needing entertained, the big family get together that has a few personality clashes or the people who do not know how to stay still, games and crafts can offer a solution.

Family favourites such as the Logo Game, Jenga and Twister can offer some great entertainment at a much reduced cost.

Craft sets such as this painting by numbers (for a bargain of £2), a spa making kit for £5 or a diamond painting kit also make for some great gifts and activities during the festive period.

For the kids

There are plenty of toys on offer in charity stores.

Lego, cuddly toys, prams, vintage toy train sets – there is definitely an abundance of gift ideas.

Karen Milne, manager of Home-Start’s charity shop in Aberdeen, an organisation that supports vulnerable families, said more people than ever had been coming through the door looking for presents this Christmas due to the cost of living crisis.

Giving a tour of the store on George Street, Ms Milne said charity shops offer good quality at an affordable price.

“I think everybody should get a chance of getting a really good toy at a reasonable price,” she said.

Not a fan of secondhand? Get it brand new

If the idea of giving someone a secondhand gift is just not doing it for you, there are plenty of options to buy something new while still giving to a good cause.

A lot of charity shops, like Oxfam, often have a range of brand new gifts on display.

From stocking-sized games, to colouring books, to coasters, to food hampers, there are a lot of options on offer.

Some stores also get given older stock from retailers and sell clothes or stationary with the original tags still attached.

In Cancer Research in Trinity Centre there are new bath bombs, a few printed posters and also a boxed heated handheld massager for £20.

Always finding new ways to use donations

Whichever type of donation you go for is also helping reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

For Ms Milne at Home-Start, said: “What you might donate into the shop, we might not get back out in its raw form.

“Something may be missing from a toy but the little figures we can put it in a little bag for pocket money toys.

“People will say ‘oh I was going to throw this out’ and I’ll say ‘no I can use that.'”

“From our charity’s point of view, we’re getting more and more families to support so by coming in here or even by donating in here we’re able to support more families.”