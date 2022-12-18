‘A chance to be a kid again’: Ukrainian children celebrate Christmas in Aberdeen with traditional party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘A chance to be a kid again’: Ukrainian children celebrate Christmas in Aberdeen with traditional party

By Lottie Hood
December 18, 2022, 5:29 pm Updated: December 18, 2022, 5:53 pm
Over one hundred Ukrainian children attended the party at Rosemount Community Centre. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Over one hundred Ukrainian children attended the party at Rosemount Community Centre. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

More than 100 Ukrainian children got the chance to celebrate Christmas in Aberdeen today at a party pointing to a remembrance of home.

Families flooded Rosemount Community Centre for the occasion, and were met by volunteers in sparkly festive jumpers and headgear greeting them at the door.

Enthusiasm was high and smiles wide as children dressed in their best chatted excitedly and rushed to join the fun.

Some of the children going all out for the disco. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

Featuring party games, dancing, sweet treats and a visit from Santa and St Nicholas, it was most children’s ideal party.

However, for most of the 128 kids attending, volunteers at the Ukrainian Hub said it was probably one of the few moments they were able to switch off and have fun.

Chocolate and big smiles on faces

Kids taking part in the donut eating competition. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.

As children who have had to flee the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with their families, their lives have been far from easy.

They have left behind fathers, family members and friends and have tried to settle in an unfamiliar culture in hotel rooms or in other people’s homes all the while dealing with trauma.

Volunteer organisers who started the Ukrainian Hub at Rosemount Community Centre said the party was about giving them a chance to forget all this and to come together.

Through the hub, volunteers also organise a school club on a Sunday for the children to “give them a sense of home”.

Volunteer organisers Valeriia Robins and Mariya Pavlova. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

One of the organisers, Valeriia Robins who has been in the UK for many years now, said the celebration was an opportunity for them to be a kid again.

“I just love to see their faces”, she said. “Smiling, giggling, with chocolate on their face.

“I love it because first when they arrived, they shared one tiny cookie between the whole class because they remembered sitting in a bomb shelter and they had no sweeties.

“So today we decided to put a feast on.”

The event was supported by Aberdeen City Council and received donations from several companies like M&S who donated food and also flowers for volunteers.

Recreating Ukrainian festivities

In Ukraine, Christmas is usually celebrated on January 7 but by that time in Scotland, all the festive decorations usually have disappeared.

So instead, the hub decided to celebrate St Nicholas Day, when in Ukraine, children would usually perform in a concert and Santa would come to school.

On the day of St Nicholas, children would receive a personal present under their pillow. To mark this at the party, St Nicholas was seen giving out gifts to all the kids.

St Nicholas giving out presents at the centre. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
A couple of boys inspecting their gifts. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson

The other two organisers behind the hub and event, Mariya Pavlova and Daria Shapovalova, said it was about trying to make them feel at home.

Mrs Pavlova, 30, said: “We’re trying to recreate that here as well so it’s quite familiar for them.

“I mean there’s obviously different traditions but the meaning behind Christmas is similar especially for those who are religious. It’s a family holiday and you want to spend it with your family and create that magical feeling for children.

“They’ve all had to move, they’ve all left something that’s familiar. Lots of them live in hotel rooms, they don’t feel settled. We wanted to make it special.”

‘We want to say we value you and your story’

Organisers said they wanted to make sure every child felt valued. Image: Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.

The presents were all labelled with each child’s name and age on the wrapped gift. They said it was to make sure they felt valued.

Ms Shapovalova said: “We wanted to say we value you and your story and really make them feel like we appreciate their unique individuality.

“Everybody matters whether you were in a basement or bomb shelter. Or whether you actually came from Western Ukraine at the time when there maybe wasn’t much happening, it doesn’t matter.”

To find out more about the Ukrainian Hub, click here.

