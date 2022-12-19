‘It’s a big happiness for the country’: Argentinian fans celebrate World Cup victory on the streets of Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Argentinian fans proudly took to the streets of Aberdeen after winning the Fifa World Cup against France.

Amongst those celebrating at the Castlegate was Silvana Samos who moved to Aberdeen from Patagonia a decade ago.

She feels the Argentinian community were brought together by the event.

She said: “It’s such a big happiness, not only about football but for the whole country because the country’s been going through a lot of economical problems and crime.

“I didn’t know there were so many Argentinians in Aberdeen, it was amazing, some Argentinians have been here 20 years but had never met, but they met today.

“I’ve been living (in Aberdeen) almost ten years, it’ll be ten years in January.”

‘We do whatever it takes’

After the match ended up being 3-3, it had to go to penalties which Ms Samos admitted left spectators feeling anxious.

“We were suffering so much, we thought ‘no way, we can’t lose this, we’ve been waiting for this for such a long time’ it was a really good game, but we were scared.”

Ms Samos stressed that the way the footballers performed is a testament to the nature of Argentinian people.

“We are passionate people and we have that with football, we also have this push to achieve what we want, this is something Latin people have, especially in Argentina.

“We do whatever it takes to achieve whatever we want to achieve, I discussed this with another Argentinian who was like ‘that’s a typical Argentinian, they give everything.’

“The team has been working really hard and they made sure this World Cup must be theirs.”

This is the third time Argentina have won the World Cup, previously claiming the title in 1978 and 1986.

Meanwhile, the country have also been runners-up on three occasions including in 1930, 1990 and 2014.

Their 2022 finalist opponents France won the previous World Cup in Russia in 2018, this was France’s second time after also winning in 1998.

‘Messi is the best in the world’

As many expect this to be 35-year-old Argentinian captain Lionel Messi’s last World Cup, Ms Samos feels he deserves to have this on his list of accomplishments.

“Messi deserves it so much, he’s the best in the world, I think he could still play another World Cup, he’s in good shape, but I don’t know if he’s going to stay.

“He had to win it for Argentina, but also for his list and he did, I’m very excited and proud.” she added.

Argentinian forward Paulo Dybala took to Instagram after their win sharing an image of himself holding the World Cup trophy.

He wrote in the caption: “Being a world champion is what every child dreams of.”

Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul also shared a post on his Instagram where he’s seen kissing the trophy.

He wrote: “The world? The world is ours. For life. We make history.”