Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man, 19, dead and another driver in hospital after cars plunge into River Dee

By Ellie Milne and Denny Andonova
December 19, 2022, 10:04 am Updated: December 20, 2022, 6:19 am
A 19-year-old has died after two cars plunged into the River Dee, on the outskirts of Aboyne, this morning. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media
A 19-year-old has died after two cars plunged into the River Dee, on the outskirts of Aboyne, this morning. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline Media

A 19-year-old man has died and another driver has been injured after two cars plunged into the River Dee.

A major search was launched following reports the cars had gone into the water, west of Aboyne.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the A93 Aberdeen to Ballater road at about 8.05am.

A 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has also been flown to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. His condition is described as stable.

The two cars plunged into the water following the crash. Image: DC Thomson.

Photos from the scene show a red Audi and black BMW submerged in the icy water. The red car overturned and is almost complete submerged, while the black one is rested on the riverbank wall.

Following a week of severe weather, snow and water remain on the sides of the road where the crash occurred less than a mile to the west of Aboyne, which is in a 60mph national speed limit area.

Appeal for witnesses

The severe weather over the past week has affected road conditions. Image: DC Thomson.

Sergeant Eoin Maxwell, from the roads policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to police, to contact us. We are also keen to obtain any dashcam from motorists driving on the road around the time of the crash.

“We would like to thank the members of the public who assisted at the scene of the crash this morning.”

Aberdeenshire Council declined to comment on whether the road had been gritted today or was scheduled to be gritted later.

The road has been closed since about 8am on Monday.

‘The most awful news’

Local councillor Geva Blackett paid tribute to the victim.

She said: “This is the most awful news and I know many, many people in the area will be devastated at this tragic loss of life, none more so than his poor family who are so much in my thoughts at the moment. It’s desperately sad.”

The ambulance service confirmed one person was also taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI).

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call today at 8.04am to attend a road traffic collision on the A93, west of Aboyne.

Emergency services have been at the scene since the morning. Image: DC Thomson

“We dispatched two ambulances, our trauma team and specialist operations team (SORT) to the scene, with air support from the coastguard.

“One patient was transported to ARI and one to Raigmore.”

Aberdeen Coastguard attended the scene to support the air rescue team in the area.

Fire crews were also called to assist partners, with two appliances, specialist resources and the boat team in attendance.

The road between Aboyne and Dinnet will remain closed overnight. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

The road will remain closed in both directions between Aboyne and Dinnet overnight, with the vehicles expected to be recovered on Tuesday morning.

A diversion has been put in place on the B976 South Deeside Road and B9158 road.

Stagecoach Bluebird has announced its 201 service will be delayed and travelling via Tarland while the road is closed.

Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 0568 of December 19.

Tags

Conversation

