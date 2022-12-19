Loganair expansion offers more choice for Aberdeen passengers in 2023

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Loganair has added a new flight from Aberdeen to its 2023 schedule, following a “strong travel recovery” this year.

The airline has revealed its “biggest ever” Newcastle Airport expansion for summer 2023.

As a result of setting up a second permanent aircraft in the English airport, double daily flights to Aberdeen will be returning from Newcastle with additional routes also featuring.

The new plans are expected to offer a broad range of destinations for passengers flying through Newcastle and help increase connectivity in the north-east.

Offering more choice of destinations to north-east passengers

The announced plans affecting Aberdeen will take place from March 2023.

Twice daily flights from the north-east city to Newcastle will be available Monday to Thursday with a daily flight scheduled for Fridays and Sundays.

An additional route from Newcastle to Oslo via Aberdeen will also be available with a daily flight taking place Monday to Friday.

Passengers boarding the flight in Newcastle will be able to stay on the plane until disembarkation in Norway.

The Aberdeen to Southampton flight operating via Newcastle will also be returning due to popular demand, with customers not needing to leave the aircraft for the service.

With strong demand expected for these new flights, Loganair is encouraging travellers to book as far in advance as possible to avoid disappointment and ensure cheaper fares.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said they hope to see the growth in the industry reported in 2022 continue.

He added: “This bumper schedule for 2023 underlines our commitment to Newcastle with our biggest ever programme for the city, offering customers more choice of destinations, frequency and capacity than ever before.

“It has been a very positive year for Loganair at Newcastle and we are excited to see that success continue into 2023.”