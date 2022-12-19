Early Christmas gift for five north-east charities as popular sports dinner raises £75,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of £75,000 has been donated to five north-east charities to ensure they continue providing their vital services next year.

The money was raised at Piper Sandler’s Sportschallenge dinner, which attracted more than 550 supporters from businesses across the region.

Hosted by sports personalities Alan McInally and Andy Walker, the dinner was held at Aberdeen’s P&J Live in September.

Around 55 teams of 10 battled it out over five rounds of sports trivia, putting their knowledge to a test in a Question of Sport style quiz, to raise money for local causes.

The funds have now been split between the event’s long-term beneficiaries, Children’s Aid (Scotland) and Maggie’s Aberdeen, as well three other north-east charities.

Nick Dalgarno, managing director of Piper Sandler and a trustee of Sportschallenge, said: “It’s heart-warming to be able to bring some much-needed cheer to these local charities this Christmas, thanks to the generosity of those who attended our event in September.

“We’re particularly pleased to be able to spread our donations across a number of deserving local causes, all of whom have struggled during the past few years when fund-raising events and initiatives were curtailed.”

Much-needed funds to boost local causes

One of the charities to benefit from the much-needed funding was Home-Start Aberdeen, which provides practical and emotional support to families with children.

Alasdair Macrae, who was delighted to receive the £10,000 cheque on behalf of the charity, said: “This substantial donation will have a profound effect on the people we support, allowing us to provide services for more than 200 families for a year.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen Sands, which helps families deal with stillbirth and neonatal death, and the Living Well Cafe also received a £10,000 cut from the funding boost.

Jeanette Abel from the Living Well Cafe said the cash will help them support more people with memory loss or dementia, their families and carers, into the new year.

She added: “This donation will ensure that the costs of food, drink and entertainment for all four of our cafes are covered over the festive season and beyond.

“It means that we enter 2023 on the right footing financially and will ensure that we can continue to welcome those with memory loss or dementia, looking for a temporary escape from their day-to-day struggles through music, dance and fun.”