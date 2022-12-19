Richie Hart: Ross County must only focus on battle to steer clear of drop-zone in what is stronger Premiership this term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Richie Hart: Ross County must only focus on battle to steer clear of drop-zone in what is stronger Premiership this term

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
December 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Former Ross County ace Richie Hart in his playing days with the Dingwall club.
Former Ross County ace Richie Hart in his playing days with the Dingwall club.

Former Ross County midfielder Richie Hart insists the Dingwall club face a tougher battle to finish above a host of improving teams in this season’s Premiership.

Manager Malky Mackay guided the Staggies to an impressive sixth-placed finish in May, despite a winless opening 10 fixtures.

The team’s return to action on Saturday following the World Cup break ended with a 2-1 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

This means after 17 matches, County are just three points richer than bottom side Dundee United and only ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference ahead of Friday’s home showdown with Rangers.

Ali Crawford scores for St Johnstone against Ross County. Image: SNS

It was another summer of chang within the  Dingwall player pool as 10 new arrivals came in for the 11 who moved on, with main scorers Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo included in those who left.

The priority, as ever, for County is to maintain their top-flight status, the level they’ve competed at for 10 out of the last 11 campaigns.

Hart, who had two spells at County including in the Premiership in 2008/09, feels several rivals have strengthened compared to 12 months ago, so staying above the drop-zone must be the club’s first aim.

He said: “It’s more important than ever for Ross County to go on a run.

“Last season, there were so many sides having bad seasons collectively, such as Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United.

“I don’t think so many will struggle this time. You look at St Mirren, for example, Motherwell, Aberdeen have all improved. It’s a much tougher league this year.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay.

“Ross County cannot afford to go on a winless streak, like they did towards the start of the season.

“From what I’ve seen, the squad are more than capable, but the Premiership is a tough league.

“If County can kick on now after this World Cup break, they can hopefully start climbing the table and push away from the relegation area.”

Encouraging signs from Ross County

This is Mackay’s second season at the helm and the summer required a second rebuild of playing personnel.

Hart, who was a familiar face on Ross County TV last term, is convinced there is enough quality within the current group for the Dingwall side to excel, rather than struggle.

He said: “With the high turnover of players, it was always going to be quite difficult for them, but they had been putting in some decent performances before the World Cup break.

Owura Edwards has netted four times since joining Ross County in the summer.

“I was at the Celtic game when they lost 2-1 at Parkhead and, although Celtic were worthy winners in the end, County were committed, organised and caused Celtic a few problems.

“The main thing was they didn’t get turned over, they stayed in the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. That would have given Malky Mackay plenty of encouragement.”

Dingwall form vital for Staggies

Hart pointed to the Staggies’ ability to make life tough for away teams as a big factor in their bid to bolster their points tally.

He added: “Ross County showed, especially towards the end of last season, how strong they can be at home.

“It was a difficult place for visiting teams.

“Home form is always key and anything you collect away from home is a bonus.”

