Richie Hart: Ross County must only focus on battle to steer clear of drop-zone in what is stronger Premiership this term

Former Ross County midfielder Richie Hart insists the Dingwall club face a tougher battle to finish above a host of improving teams in this season’s Premiership.

Manager Malky Mackay guided the Staggies to an impressive sixth-placed finish in May, despite a winless opening 10 fixtures.

The team’s return to action on Saturday following the World Cup break ended with a 2-1 defeat at home to St Johnstone.

This means after 17 matches, County are just three points richer than bottom side Dundee United and only ahead of Kilmarnock on goal difference ahead of Friday’s home showdown with Rangers.

It was another summer of chang within the Dingwall player pool as 10 new arrivals came in for the 11 who moved on, with main scorers Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo included in those who left.

The priority, as ever, for County is to maintain their top-flight status, the level they’ve competed at for 10 out of the last 11 campaigns.

Hart, who had two spells at County including in the Premiership in 2008/09, feels several rivals have strengthened compared to 12 months ago, so staying above the drop-zone must be the club’s first aim.

He said: “It’s more important than ever for Ross County to go on a run.

“Last season, there were so many sides having bad seasons collectively, such as Aberdeen, Hibs and Dundee United.

“I don’t think so many will struggle this time. You look at St Mirren, for example, Motherwell, Aberdeen have all improved. It’s a much tougher league this year.

“Ross County cannot afford to go on a winless streak, like they did towards the start of the season.

“From what I’ve seen, the squad are more than capable, but the Premiership is a tough league.

“If County can kick on now after this World Cup break, they can hopefully start climbing the table and push away from the relegation area.”

Encouraging signs from Ross County

This is Mackay’s second season at the helm and the summer required a second rebuild of playing personnel.

Hart, who was a familiar face on Ross County TV last term, is convinced there is enough quality within the current group for the Dingwall side to excel, rather than struggle.

He said: “With the high turnover of players, it was always going to be quite difficult for them, but they had been putting in some decent performances before the World Cup break.

“I was at the Celtic game when they lost 2-1 at Parkhead and, although Celtic were worthy winners in the end, County were committed, organised and caused Celtic a few problems.

“The main thing was they didn’t get turned over, they stayed in the game, but unfortunately it wasn’t to be. That would have given Malky Mackay plenty of encouragement.”

Dingwall form vital for Staggies

Hart pointed to the Staggies’ ability to make life tough for away teams as a big factor in their bid to bolster their points tally.

He added: “Ross County showed, especially towards the end of last season, how strong they can be at home.

“It was a difficult place for visiting teams.

“Home form is always key and anything you collect away from home is a bonus.”