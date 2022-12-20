Schools among community groups to receive Christmas tree from Dobbies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three schools across the north-east have been enjoying their extra-special Christmas tree this year.

Dobbies donated Christmas trees to community groups across Aberdeenshire as part of its Not Your Average Community campaign.

Groups were invited to put themselves forward to receive a Nordmann Fir.

Lairhillock Primary School and Nursery, Fettercairn School and Hazlehead Academy were among the winners.

Dobbies’ horticultural director, Marcus Eyles, said: “We were really moved by all the nominations and can’t thank our communities in Aberdeenshire enough for putting forward their suggestions.

“It’s great to see the positive work that many of these local causes are carrying out.

“It’s our pleasure to do what we can to bring some festive cheer to local communities this year.”

The trees were delivered in partnership with specialist Christmas tree grower Needlefresh.

As part of Dobbies’ sustainability commitment, all the Christmas trees sold are grown from specially selected seeds, taken from hand-picked cones which have been left to dry and nurtured into seedlings.

The growing team at Needlefresh use specialist pruning techniques to create a bushy and uniform shape by hand, reducing any impact on the surrounding environment.

It also protects animals and plants near the tree base.