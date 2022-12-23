Staff and customers from Slains Castle donate generous haul to Big Christmas Food Appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff and customers from Slains Castle have kindly donated a trolley full of food items to the Big Christmas Food Appeal.

The Aberdeen pub has been collecting food donations as a way to support the north-east community this Christmas.

Regulars have been bringing along tins, bags of pasta and an array of other food items when visiting the pub over the past few weeks.

The team at Slains Castle have also received cash donations from customers to buy more food items, which will now all be distributed to foodbanks by our charity partner Cfine.

Generous donations

Michelle Jamieson, deputy manager at Slains Castle, delivered the generous haul to the drop-off point in the Trinity Centre on Thursday – and said it was their way of giving something back this festive season.

She said: “We’d been arranging ways to raise money for charities this Christmas when my boss saw the drop-off point in the Trinity Centre.

“We set up the decorated trolleys and a table to encourage our regulars and other customers to donate, as well as the staff themselves. A lot of people have come in with stuff over that time.

“We hope we can keep it going.”

In addition to the food, customers at the Belmont Street pub have also been donating toys to be distributed as Christmas gifts for children across the region.

She added: “If families are struggling to buy food, they also won’t be able to buy toys which a lot of kids won’t understand. So, we thought it would be a good opportunity to collect both.”

The Big Christmas Food Appeal

There are a number of Big Christmas Food Appeal drop-off points set up across the north and north-east.

Donations of tinned goods, jars, cereals, pasta, rice, UHT milk and toiletries are all gratefully received.

The main Aberdeen drop-off point in the Trinity Centre is open until Friday, December 23, while the points at 1Msq and 2Msq and the P&J office in Inverness will remain into January.

Cash donations can be made to the appeal via our JustGiving page or the special Amazon shopping list created by charity partner, Cfine.

As well as raising money and boosting stock for Cfine, The Big Christmas Food Appeal is highlighting the help that is available in our communities and tackling the stigma around food poverty.

Get involved with The Big Christmas Food Appeal