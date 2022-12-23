Aberdeen Grammar chairman raises concerns over increased concussion risks for female rugby players to SRU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Grammar chairman raises concerns over increased concussion risks for female rugby players to SRU

By Danny Law
December 23, 2022, 11:21 am Updated: December 23, 2022, 1:31 pm
Aberdeen Grammar director of rugby Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar chairman Gordon Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Aberdeen Grammar chairman Gordon Thomson has raised his concerns that World Rugby and the SRU are not doing enough to highlight the increased risks of concussion to female rugby players.

Following the death of Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan and an increasing amount of research into females and the impacts of concussion, Thomson commissioned medicolegal expert Dr Marshall Garrett to carry out a review.

Dr Garrett concluded in his report that there was “undoubtedly a greater risk to female rugby players of sustaining a concussional injury during rugby participation.”

The Aberdeen Grammar chairman says he first raised the issue with the SRU 18 months ago and has presented his report to the SRU but is still waiting on guidance on the matter, although a meeting is arranged for January 5.

Thomson says he has been left with no choice but to ask female players at the Aberdeen club to sign a legal waiver which highlights the increased risk to women before they participate in contact rugby.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Thomson said: “These are our findings, we think there is a need for further training and training of GPs in enhanced concussion with specific input on the biomechanics of the female body and how concussions have a different impact on them.

“This needs to be recognised. It’s wrong to go on the premise that women are the same as men.

“When you’re dealing with physical impacts and their neck structure, you can’t say that a 19-stone fully developed male and a nine-stone female have the same neck structure.

“Therefore, acceleration of the head is far greater in the female and more damage can be caused.”

Zoe Aldcroft of England is injured during the Women’s Rugby World Cup final match between England and New Zealand. Image: Shutterstock. 

He added: “The balance of probability is that females are more at risk and we have to warn them.

“That’s why I have written up an informed consent form and put it on our website.

“It now needs to be endorsed by the SRU in a similar format and I hope next year to have that incorporated into our annual membership forms.

“There will have to be checks that everyone has been educated on this.”

Governing bodies urged to do more

Dr Garrett believes World Rugby and the SRU must do more to highlight the increased risk to female players.

He said: “Their position of not making changes or provision or not informing women of the evidence that shows they have an increased risk, cannot be supported from a medical or conscience point of view.

“Yes, one could say they are dragging their heels, being slow, saying they need more research etc but that just kicks the can down the road for another five, six, ten years.

“A more jaundiced view would be to say that money is being put in front of player safety.”

He added: “Women are participating in a collision sport and are unaware that they have an increased risk of sustaining a concussion and also have an increased risk of having more severe long-lasting symptoms than male counterparts.

“The lack of disclosure of that information given the overwhelming evidence to support that viewpoint, I have to view it as morally inappropriate.”

An SRU statement read: “Scottish Rugby held an informative and productive meeting with Dr Garrett and Gordon Thomson in October and agreed to share their report with World Rugby to help wider understanding of the information it presented regarding female concussion.”

THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby needs to properly face its brain injury crisis and make fundamental change

Tags

Conversation

