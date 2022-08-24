Kerosene worth £4,000 stolen from Aberdeenshire farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kerosene worth £4,000 stolen from Aberdeenshire farm

By Cameron Roy
August 24, 2022, 10:38 pm Updated: August 25, 2022, 8:11 am
Police are investigating the theft.
Thieves have stolen £4,000 oil from a Mearns farm.

The culprits struck at a farm near Marykirk on Saturday, making off with 5,000 litres of kerosene.

Kerosene, or paraffin oil,  is widely used in rural areas as a source of fuel.

Police now say rural fuel tanks have become targeted due to increasing fuel costs.

Warnings have been raised as organised crime groups seem to capitalising on the situation.

Crime reduction officer PC Mike Urquhart said: “This is a very busy time of year for farmers. Criminals will be take full advantage of fuel tanks being full, high prices and farmers away from farms for long periods of time.”

In March, Lauren Elrick reported feeling “absolutely devastated” after oil was stolen from their home which was needed to keep their three-year-old girl warm.

However, not all thieves have been successful. In June, robbers targeted a farm in Portsoy but fled after triggering an alarm.

How should you protect your fuel?

The UK and Ireland Fuel Distributors Association have issued advice on how to deal with oil tank security.

  • If your tank has a lid then fit suitable locks
  • Fit CCTV to monitor the tank
  • A remote electronic fuel level gauge can help identify if the level suddenly drops – it can be kept in the house

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 1869 of August 22.

