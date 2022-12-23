Technical issues on Sumburgh to Aberdeen flight earlier today

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A plane flying from Sumburgh to Aberdeen suffered technical issues earlier today.

The LM071 Loganair flight from Shetland took off at 8.30am, with an issue arising during the flight.

A spokesman for Loganair said: “We can confirm a technical issue arose on this morning’s Sumburgh to Aberdeen flight, which was reported to Aberdeen Airport as a precaution.

“The flight landed at Aberdeen as planned without incident.

“As always, the safety of our passengers and crew is of utmost importance to us and we’d like to thank all involved for their patience.”