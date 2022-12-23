Peterhead manager David Robertson makes former West Brom defender his first signing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead boss David Robertson has made his first signing as Blue Toon boss.

Former West Bromwich Albion central defender Kevin Joshua, who was born in Ireland, has joined the Balmoor side ahead of Saturday’s match against FC Edinburgh.

The 21-year-old, who previously had spells at Kettering Town and Irish side Waterford, was a free agent.

He had been without a club since leaving West Brom in July.

Robertson said: “Kevin is a strong player and he’s one I’ve had my eye on.

“I am hoping he can use his experience in England as a stepping stone to build a career with us here in Scotland.

“He trained with us on Thursday and he’s very excited to get going.

“I will now decide if I will start him or not tomorrow.”