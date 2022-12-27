Early morning bargain hunters out before 6am in Aberdeen as Next and M&S launch Christmas sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Early morning bargain hunters out before 6am in Aberdeen as Next and M&S launch Christmas sales

By Denny Andonova
December 27, 2022, 11:27 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 1:06 pm
Christmas sales next
Dozens of shoppers flocked to Berryden Retail Park for the Next Christmas sale. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Bargain hunters hit the streets in Aberdeen early this morning to snap up all the best deals as Next and M&S launched their big Christmas sales.

Hundreds of eager customers flocked to stores across the city before dawn to take advantage of the discounts and stock up with all sorts of goodies.

The two retailers, which are well known for their festive offers, remained closed on Boxing Day unlike previous years – prompting a quieter than normal Boxing Day at shopping centres.

But as all of their stores rolled up the shutters this morning, the mad Christmas rush for a bargain was once again back in full swing.

Crowds of keen customers were seen queueing outside M&S in the city centre, impatiently waiting to swoop in and grab a thing or two from the sales shelves.

Meanwhile, dozens of people from across the north-east lined up in the freezing cold outside Next at Berryden Retail Park from as early as 6am for the big sale.

Chance to stock up a bit of everything

After an hour of browsing, shoppers – some of whom had travelled from as far as Fraserburgh for the sale – left with big bags of “treats” for themselves and their families.

Julie Leask was one of the first ones to fill several bags of goodies for her granddaughter Emily, three, this morning after she showed up at the store at 5.20am.

The 58-year-old, who comes from Banchory for every Christmas and summer sale, said: “I always come to these sales because there are some great offers – especially if you want to buy in bulk for your family.

Marlena Sachag came to grab a few things for her two children this morning. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

“This year, I’ve mainly bought things for my granddaughter, but it’s usually good for everything – clothes, homeware, and all other typical things I might not buy otherwise.”

Marlena Sachag, 32, came from Inverurie looking for the best bargains.

The mum-of-two said the children’s section was the most popular one among the crowds today with people rushing there first once they entered the store.

She said: “I went to the store in Bon Accord first and then came straight here. It felt a bit calmer, but the kids section was as crowded as usual.

“I come to all seasonal sales, four times a year, and that seems to always be the case – everybody just jumps straight there when the doors opened.”

Alison Burgess bought bags of presents for her 13 grandchildren. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

The wide variety of discounted kids items on offer came in handy for 59-year-old Alison Burgess, who came to buy clothes and presents for her 13 grandchildren.

With a few bags of goodies in her hand, she said the sale is a nice opportunity to stock up some things for next winter as well, as all Christmas items are now half price.

Meanwhile, Freda Brazien from Aberdeen took this as an opportunity to stock up with all things needed to redecorate her home.

The 38-year-old said: “I’m fully redecorating my flat right now so a sale like this definitely comes in handy.

“I’ve got all sorts of stuff and all at good prices, so I’m really excited to go home and show everything to my husband and let him review all the purchases.”

Stores ‘quieter than usual’

And while shopping centres were significantly busier than yesterday, people still found it “nowhere near as busy” as before the pandemic.

Glen Fraser came from Ellon at around 7am to treat himself with some new clothes and other fancy items – including an impressive gown.

The 52-year-old said: “I come every year and today’s been fine in general, but way quieter than usual.

Glen Fraser came for the sale from Ellon this morning. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

“I remember times when I’ve had to queue alongside another 100 people to get in, while today my shopping experience was very calm. Can’t say that’s a bad thing, though.”

Leanne Smith, 34, also found the stores “calm and sad” this year, as more people have to stick to buying only the essentials due to the increased cost of living.

She said: “People just don’t have this kind of expendable cash this year and stick to buying only what they need. It’s sad to see it so empty comparing to previous years.

Dozens came before dawn for the big Christmas sale at Next. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

“But also, many people are waiting for these sales to finally get those things that are essential, but they just couldn’t get at the time – shoes, jackets, and all the rest of it.

“There have been things that I have been meaning to buy for months, but it’s really difficult to manage it all – especially before Christmas – so I came with a list.”

No mad rush for Boxing Day bargains in Aberdeen as major shops remain closed

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Andrew Mackenzie has been reported missing from the Aberdeen area. Image: DC Thomson.
Concern for missing Aberdeen man Andrew Mackenzie
Clan Baird has purchased a building in New Aberdour to transform it into a community hub with a range of activities on offer. Pictured from left, Bob Watson, Debra Baird, Jim Kerner, Laura lynn Kerner, Kate Kelly and Ailsa Kelly. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in 'ongoing argument'
top 10 music acts aberdeen 2023
Top 10 music acts heading for Aberdeen in 2023 - including Elton John and…
Andy Samuel, chief executive of the Oil and Gas Authority, beside Pocra Quay, Aberdeen
New Year Honours: Former NSTA boss Andy Samuel awarded CBE
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 15.01.2021 URN: CR0033156 Picture:Extinction Rebellion hold a (silent) protest in Inverness City Centre earlier today. The march is to protest against the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill. Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Extinction Rebellion announces ‘temporary shift’ away from disruption
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Michael Bardill at his home in Insch, after water flooded through the ceiling. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
PTSD sufferer camps in garden after 400-litres of water bursts through council house ceiling
Plans for the Glenbervie Estate and the KIldrummy Estate feature in our latest round-up
Macphie boss splitting Glenbervie manse as living costs soar, while mega-rich new American owners…

Most Read

1
The incident happened at a property on Keirhill Avenue. Image: DC Thomson
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Once Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme is up and running, bottles and cans will typically come with an extra 20p deposit you can only get back by recycling it properly. Pictured is a Reverse Vending Machine on Orkney being used as a pilot for the scheme. Image: Zero Waste Scotland.
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
3
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Grounds works on the National Treatment Centre Highland at Inverness Campus are scheduled for completion in September. Picture shows; The National Treatment Centre Highland (NTC-H). Inverness Campus . Supplied by NHS Highland Date; 28/03/2022
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
4
Samantha Morrice and Sean Innes with baby Cody and his sister Stevie and brother Luke. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
5
Robert Haytack sits on one of the many empty plots at Lossiemouth Bay Caravan Park. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
6
Simon Obuzor burst into his neighbour's home and assaulted him. Image: Facebook.
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
A man has been arrested following Sunday's crash. Image: Jasperimage
Man charged following three-vehicle New Year’s Day crash on A9
8
Ross County's Yan Dhanda (L) and Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez (R) battle for possession. Image: SNS
Aberdeen and Ross County begin 2023 with 0-0 stalemate at Pittodrie
9
Evening telegraph/ Courier Dundee news CR0034280 G Jennings pics , the opening of TGI Fridays in Reform st Dundee, serving the first meal , wednesday 16th March.
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
10
To go with story by Keith Findlay. supertrawler controversy Picture shows; Margiris supertrawler. North Sea. Supplied by Greenpeace Date; 04/10/2019
Campaign group outraged by supertrawler’s presence off Lewis

More from Press and Journal

Police in Moray have renewed their missing person appeal as efforts to trace Jonathon Lyle from Elgin continue. Image: DC Thomson.
Police renew appeal to trace 24-year-old Jonathon Lyle missing from Elgin
Elgin City boss Gavin Price celebrates.
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS Group
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after the 0-0 draw with Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Busy January transfer window needed for Aberdeen after winless run extends to five…
James Moffat has swapped army life to work for TAC Healthcare. Image: James Moffat
Former army paramedic who worked on BBC TV show Traitors swaps frontline for training…
Post Thumbnail
Childhood anxiety: How to spot it, and how to help
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. ISA careers advice Picture shows; Pupils of ISA. Aberdeen. Supplied by International School Aberdeen Date; Unknown
As January prelims draw near, International School Aberdeen reminds pupils that university's not the…
A side by side of wilbur the converted lorry and the land which the mental health garden for NHS staff will be made on
Skye couple transforms land into mental health garden - complete with adapted lorry -…
The roof remains exposed at Inverness Shopping Park. Image: Stuart Findlay/DC Thomson
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented