Early morning bargain hunters out before 6am in Aberdeen as Next and M&S launch Christmas sales

Bargain hunters hit the streets in Aberdeen early this morning to snap up all the best deals as Next and M&S launched their big Christmas sales.

Hundreds of eager customers flocked to stores across the city before dawn to take advantage of the discounts and stock up with all sorts of goodies.

The two retailers, which are well known for their festive offers, remained closed on Boxing Day unlike previous years – prompting a quieter than normal Boxing Day at shopping centres.

But as all of their stores rolled up the shutters this morning, the mad Christmas rush for a bargain was once again back in full swing.

Crowds of keen customers were seen queueing outside M&S in the city centre, impatiently waiting to swoop in and grab a thing or two from the sales shelves.

Meanwhile, dozens of people from across the north-east lined up in the freezing cold outside Next at Berryden Retail Park from as early as 6am for the big sale.

Chance to stock up a bit of everything

After an hour of browsing, shoppers – some of whom had travelled from as far as Fraserburgh for the sale – left with big bags of “treats” for themselves and their families.

Julie Leask was one of the first ones to fill several bags of goodies for her granddaughter Emily, three, this morning after she showed up at the store at 5.20am.

The 58-year-old, who comes from Banchory for every Christmas and summer sale, said: “I always come to these sales because there are some great offers – especially if you want to buy in bulk for your family.

“This year, I’ve mainly bought things for my granddaughter, but it’s usually good for everything – clothes, homeware, and all other typical things I might not buy otherwise.”

Marlena Sachag, 32, came from Inverurie looking for the best bargains.

The mum-of-two said the children’s section was the most popular one among the crowds today with people rushing there first once they entered the store.

She said: “I went to the store in Bon Accord first and then came straight here. It felt a bit calmer, but the kids section was as crowded as usual.

“I come to all seasonal sales, four times a year, and that seems to always be the case – everybody just jumps straight there when the doors opened.”

The wide variety of discounted kids items on offer came in handy for 59-year-old Alison Burgess, who came to buy clothes and presents for her 13 grandchildren.

With a few bags of goodies in her hand, she said the sale is a nice opportunity to stock up some things for next winter as well, as all Christmas items are now half price.

Meanwhile, Freda Brazien from Aberdeen took this as an opportunity to stock up with all things needed to redecorate her home.

The 38-year-old said: “I’m fully redecorating my flat right now so a sale like this definitely comes in handy.

“I’ve got all sorts of stuff and all at good prices, so I’m really excited to go home and show everything to my husband and let him review all the purchases.”

Stores ‘quieter than usual’

And while shopping centres were significantly busier than yesterday, people still found it “nowhere near as busy” as before the pandemic.

Glen Fraser came from Ellon at around 7am to treat himself with some new clothes and other fancy items – including an impressive gown.

The 52-year-old said: “I come every year and today’s been fine in general, but way quieter than usual.

“I remember times when I’ve had to queue alongside another 100 people to get in, while today my shopping experience was very calm. Can’t say that’s a bad thing, though.”

Leanne Smith, 34, also found the stores “calm and sad” this year, as more people have to stick to buying only the essentials due to the increased cost of living.

She said: “People just don’t have this kind of expendable cash this year and stick to buying only what they need. It’s sad to see it so empty comparing to previous years.

“But also, many people are waiting for these sales to finally get those things that are essential, but they just couldn’t get at the time – shoes, jackets, and all the rest of it.

“There have been things that I have been meaning to buy for months, but it’s really difficult to manage it all – especially before Christmas – so I came with a list.”