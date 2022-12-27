Shinty: Mowi Premiership north and south split proposed due to ‘strain’ of travel on clubs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Mowi Premiership north and south split proposed due to ‘strain’ of travel on clubs

By Bill McAllister
December 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 1:51 pm
Robert Baxter. Image: Neil G Paterson
Robert Baxter. Image: Neil G Paterson

Robert Baxter, who has stood down as Kyles Athletic manager, has called for a shake-up in the formation of shinty’s Mowi Premiership.

The man who also refereed the 2019 Camanachd Cup Final wants to see the top-flight teams split into separate regionalised north and south mini-leagues – with the top two teams from both the north and south qualifying for an end-of-season four-team mini-league or knockout competition to decide the champions.

Kyles’ nearest rivals 80 miles away

Kyles face a record travel bill next season with trips to promoted duo Skye and Beauly, while Fort William and Kilmallie have dropped down to the National Division.

“There is too much travelling in the Premiership and that causes strain on clubs,” said Baxter. “Last season we went to Lovat and Kilmallie with only 12 players and no substitutes because players did not finish work in time to make these trips.

“The 2023 Premiership is shaping to be even more demanding for clubs in terms of finance and availability.

“For instance, Kyles’ three nearest league fixtures will now be Glasgow Mid Argyll – 80 miles – Oban at 125 miles and Newtonmore at 135.

“It is time to have a look at a reconstruction of the division to take the pressure off teams.”

‘We have to start looking at alternatives’

Explaining what he thinks would be a better approach, Baxter added: “There should be a south part of the Premiership going as far as Fort William – who are in the National Division next year – with the rest being deemed to be the north section.

“I’m not proposing an entirely regionalised Premiership, that would likely be unacceptable.

“However, this way would cut down mileage and then allow for the top two teams in each section to go forward to battle for the title.

“This would also have the benefit of the season ending earlier.”

Baxter said: “Players’ commitment is being severely tested by the distances currently involved and we have to start looking at alternatives.”

Camanachd chiefs discuss reducing size of top-flight

It is understood Camanachd Association chiefs, concerned about post-pandemic problems in the game, have held informal discussions with clubs in which the idea was floated to reduce the Premiership from 10 teams to eight.

No firm proposal has yet come forward.

At present, two teams are relegated, which would likely be reduced to one if an eight-team top-flight were to become a reality.

Before 1996, when the Premiership was introduced, the winners of North Division One and South Division One met in a National Final.

Relegation from the Premiership to National Division was introduced in 1999.

