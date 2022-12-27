Shinty: Mowi Premiership north and south split proposed due to ‘strain’ of travel on clubs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Robert Baxter, who has stood down as Kyles Athletic manager, has called for a shake-up in the formation of shinty’s Mowi Premiership.

The man who also refereed the 2019 Camanachd Cup Final wants to see the top-flight teams split into separate regionalised north and south mini-leagues – with the top two teams from both the north and south qualifying for an end-of-season four-team mini-league or knockout competition to decide the champions.

Kyles’ nearest rivals 80 miles away

Kyles face a record travel bill next season with trips to promoted duo Skye and Beauly, while Fort William and Kilmallie have dropped down to the National Division.

“There is too much travelling in the Premiership and that causes strain on clubs,” said Baxter. “Last season we went to Lovat and Kilmallie with only 12 players and no substitutes because players did not finish work in time to make these trips.

“The 2023 Premiership is shaping to be even more demanding for clubs in terms of finance and availability.

“For instance, Kyles’ three nearest league fixtures will now be Glasgow Mid Argyll – 80 miles – Oban at 125 miles and Newtonmore at 135.

“It is time to have a look at a reconstruction of the division to take the pressure off teams.”

‘We have to start looking at alternatives’

Explaining what he thinks would be a better approach, Baxter added: “There should be a south part of the Premiership going as far as Fort William – who are in the National Division next year – with the rest being deemed to be the north section.

“I’m not proposing an entirely regionalised Premiership, that would likely be unacceptable.

“However, this way would cut down mileage and then allow for the top two teams in each section to go forward to battle for the title.

“This would also have the benefit of the season ending earlier.”

Baxter said: “Players’ commitment is being severely tested by the distances currently involved and we have to start looking at alternatives.”

Camanachd chiefs discuss reducing size of top-flight

It is understood Camanachd Association chiefs, concerned about post-pandemic problems in the game, have held informal discussions with clubs in which the idea was floated to reduce the Premiership from 10 teams to eight.

No firm proposal has yet come forward.

At present, two teams are relegated, which would likely be reduced to one if an eight-team top-flight were to become a reality.

Before 1996, when the Premiership was introduced, the winners of North Division One and South Division One met in a National Final.

Relegation from the Premiership to National Division was introduced in 1999.