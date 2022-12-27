Five-day train strike has the potential to bring chaos as commuters in the north return to work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Five-day train strike has the potential to bring chaos as commuters in the north return to work

By Louise Glen
December 27, 2022, 11:08 am Updated: December 27, 2022, 1:22 pm
Train strikes are set to disrupt train travel in early 2023 with five days of strikes. Image: DC Thomson.

Train strikes for five days in the first week of January have the potential to bring commuters to a standstill.

Rail workers, who are members of Aslef and RMT unions, have announced the next round of strikes will run between Tuesday January 3 until Saturday, January 7, with the potential of disruption running into Sunday, January 8.

Network operator and infrastructure group Rail Delivery Group said that on all five days of the strike, if running at all, trains will start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

Five days of disruption

RMT will be striking for four days with Aslef striking for one day – meaning five days with disruption to rail services in the first week of January when there is a return to work for many after the festive season.

Routes throughout the north-east and north will be disrupted. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

ScotRail has already confirmed it will run no trains to Aberdeen or Inverness, or outside of the Central Belt, during the strikes.

Rail passengers are reminded to:

  • Only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this time.
  • Allow extra time and check when their first and last trains will depart.
  • There may also be some possible disruption to services on Sunday January 8 as workers return to duties.

Thousands of specially trained and fully qualified back-up staff will step in during the RMT walkouts on January 3-4 and 6-7 to keep vital services elsewhere in the country running for those who need them.

Meanwhile, the RMT has an overtime ban in place at 14 train operating companies until January 2, that will continue to affect the level of cancellations and the punctuality of some services.

Pickets outside Aberdeen train station on Wednesday morning as the pay dispute between the RMT union and train operators continues. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “No one wants to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

“We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart. Passengers with tickets for between 3-7 January can use their ticket the day before the ticket date, or up to and including Tuesday 10 January.

“This dispute will only be resolved by agreeing the long overdue reforms to working arrangements needed to put the industry on a sustainable footing, rather than unions condemning their members to losing more pay in the new year.”

Can I get a refund on my ticket?

Tickets for 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 January can be used the day before the date on the ticket, or up to and including Tuesday, January 10.

There is also likely to be some disruption in the early morning of Sunday, January 8 as workers return to duties.

Passengers with Advance tickets can be refunded fee-free if the train that the ticket is booked for is cancelled, delayed or rescheduled.

If the Advance ticket is for a train scheduled for a strike day, but it is not cancelled, delayed or rescheduled, and a customer prefers not to travel, they should contact their ticket retailer.

Customers with 2 x Advance tickets (an outbound and a return), to be used as a return journey, may be able to get a fee-free refund or change of journey for any unused legs/tickets, if wither of the legs is scheduled for a strike day.

