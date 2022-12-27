Man, 46, dies after taking ill near Mackie Academy in Stonehaven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 46-year-old has died after falling ill near Mackie Academy this morning.

Police attended the Stonehaven school at around 10am and the man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Locals reported a heavy police presence at the academy, with emergency services seen at the scene for a few hours.

An air ambulance was also seen landing in the school playing fields.

Officers confirmed the man’s family has been informed.

A police spokeswoman said: “At around 9.50am on Tuesday, December 27, we were called to a report of a man taken ill within the grounds of Mackie Academy, Stonehaven.

“Emergency services attended and a 46-year-old man sadly died a short time later. His family is aware.”