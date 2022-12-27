Peterhead student Jordan Kearney, 22, dies after ‘courageous’ six-month brain cancer battle

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Aberdeenshire student who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour has died with his family by his side.

Jordan Kearney died peacefully at his family home in Maud after a brain tumour was discovered during an appointment with an optician in June.

The 22-year-old had been suffering from debilitating headaches for months, which a GP had earlier said were migraines.

Following a trip to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI), doctors found a one-inch glioblastoma multiforme mass, which due to its location was deemed inoperable.

Mr Kearney’s family started a GoFundMe page to help him get special treatment, with donations eventually totalling £61,000.

Robert Mackie funeral directors, at the family’s request, released a statement relaying the tragic news that Jordan Kearney had died.

The statement read: “Very peacefully, at his home, with his family by his bedside, on Thursday, December 22, after an illness courageously endured, Jordan Owen Kearney aged 22 years.

“Dearly loved and cherished eldest son of Maria and Damian, a much loved and loving brother of Natalie and Jony, a dear grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle and friend of many. Very sadly and sorely missed.”

‘Admiration for Jordan’s strength and courage’

Jordan Kearney did not let his condition affect his life and received his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business Management with honours, just eight days before his death.

He could not be there in person, so his parents accepted it in his place while he watched with friends and family via a live stream.

An update on the page read: “Jordan worked so hard for this, and it truly was his special day.”

Victoria Antonio, Jordan’s aunt who started the GoFundMe page, said the money raised covers the costs of Mr Kearney’s funeral service, with the remaining funds going towards people in similar situations.

She wrote: “Our admiration for Jordan’s strength and courage during his brave fight adds to the pride we are already bursting with.

“We are so grateful to all that supported Jordan during his brave fight.”