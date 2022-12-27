Nearly 200 homes affected by power cut in Inverurie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Around 177 homes have been hit by power cuts in Inverurie this evening, according to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

SSEN first reported the sudden power outage just after 7pm on Tuesday, December 27, with 26 postcodes affected at first.

This included houesholds on Middlemuir Road, North Road, Western Road and Blackhall Road, with no outages outside of Inverurie.

Some residents took to social media to say power had been restored to some homes within 10 minutes of the outage.

However, as of 8pm 14 postcodes and around 177 homes are without power, with SSEN confirming an engineer was on their way to fix the issue,

It is not yet known what the cause of the outage is, however, SSEN restored the power to homes at around 9pm.

If you have been affected you can keep updated via SSEN power track.