Emergency services attend two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road

Emergency services are in attendance at a two-vehicle crash on Wellington Road in Aberdeen.

Police received a call reporting the incident at around 5.05pm near the John Clark car dealers on Wellington Road in Aberdeen.

Emergency services attended with two fire crews from Aberdeen central station and Ellon arriving at the scene at around 5.20pm.

Teams helped to assist the ambulance service before leaving at 5.40pm.

Two vehicles were involved in the incident but it is not yet clear if anyone has been injured. Police remain in attendance while recovery for the vehicles is being arranged.

A police spokesman said: “Around 5.05pm police were called to Wellington Road in Aberdeen, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and recovery is being arranged.”